SUWANEE — Collins Hill’s softball team outlasted North Forsyth in a doubleheader sweep Saturday, winning the opener 12-9 and taking the second game 11-10 in eight innings.
The Eagles racked up 13 hits in Game 1 and got home runs from four different players — Kam Munson (3-for-4), Mi’Shon King (2-for-3), Lana Moore (2-for-3) and Peyton Powers (1-for-3). Monroe Oglesby, Camryn Williams and Emma Acosta also had multiple hits in the opener.
Kaitlin Hale entered as pitcher in the fourth inning and earned the victory, allowing four hits and two earned runs.
Hale picked up the save in Game 2 after entering in the sixth inning. She gave up one hit and no earned runs, striking out one.
Collins Hill had 10 hits in the nightcap with big games from McKenzie Jones (2-for-3, home run, four RBIs, two walks) and Williams (2-for-4, two RBIs). King, Moore, Munson, Oglesby, Sydney Kolacki and Powers also contributed in the Game 2 onslaught.
SOFTBALL
Buford goes 2-0
BUFORD — Buford went unbeaten Saturday with a 5-4 win over Cambridge and a 12-0 victory over Woodland in four innings, improving to 6-0 on the season.
Caroline Stanton’s sacrifice fly RBI in the bottom of the seventh inning was the game-winner against Cambridge. Mackenzie Pickens (1-for-3, walk, two runs, two stolen bases), Adriana Martinez (2-for-3, run, walk), Olivia Duncan (1-for-3, double, two RBIs, walk) and Tavye Borders (1-for-3, run, two stolen bases) also chipped in to the victory.
Duncan pitched all seven innings for the Game 1 win, striking out eight and scattering six hits.
In the Woodland win, Stanton was 2-for-2 with a home run, a triple, two RBIs and two runs, while Duncan was 1-for-2 with a homer and three RBIs. Martinez was 2-for-2 with an RBI and two doubles. Mackenzie Pickens (1-for-1, two runs, two RBIs, one walk) and Madison Pickens (1-for-2, two runs, RBI) also stood out in the nightcap.
Emma Grace Williams (2-0) was the Game 2 winner, allowing one hit and striking out six.
Norcross 8, Mount Pisgah 6
JOHNS CREEK — Norcross fell behind 5-0 in the second inning to Mount Pisgah on Saturday before rallying for an 8-6 win.
Emma Sidey was the winning pitcher.
Wesleyan sweeps
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan swept a doubleheader Saturday, defeating Chamblee 1-0 and topping Banks County 9-3.
Macey Cintron shut out Chamblee in a four-hitter, striking out nine over seven innings. She added a single at the plate.
Shayla Bahr (2-for-3, two doubles, RBI) and Johanna Potter (single, run) led the offense in the opener.
In Game 2, Ryley Kutter pitched seven innings and struck out eight for the win. Bahr powered the offense in that win, going 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs.
Lily Nydam (single, RBI), Sarah Wren (single, RBI), Cintron (RBI), Christina McCoy (RBI), Avery Tucker (single) and Audrey Doss (single) also contributed offensively in the nightcap.
