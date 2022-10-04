BUFORD — Caroline Stanton broke the Buford softball record with 19 strikeouts Tuesday in a 4-2 victory over Mill Creek that gave the Wolves the Region 8-AAAAAAA championship in their first season of Class AAAAAAA play.
Stanton (6-0) pitched all seven innings, allowing five hits and earned runs. She walked one as the Wolves won the program’s 13th region title since 2002.
Karly Fullem (2007-10) had the previous school record with 18 strikeouts against Sonoraville in 2009.
Buford (21-0, 12-0 region) was led offensively by Mackenzie Pickens (1-for-3, double, two RBIs), Tavye Borders (1-for-1, RBI, two runs, two stolen bases), Emma Castorri (sacrifice fly, RBI) and Kylie Gower (1-for-2, double, run).
SOFTBALL
Brookwood 16, Archer 12
LAWRENCEVILLE — Brookwood slugged past Archer for a 16-12 victory Tuesday in 4-AAAAAAA.
Jessica Newsom went 4-for-5 with a double, triple, five RBIs and a run in the victory, while Ella Bahr (2-for-3, double, two RBIs, three runs), Madison Oliver (2-for-3, four RBIs, two runs) and Thalia Martin (1-for-5, double, RBI, two runs) also had big games. Rachel Clark (2-for-4), Olivia Rogozinski (2-for-6) and Tavia Robinson (1-for-4) were the Broncos’ other top offensive contributors.
Lorelei Sullivan pitched an inning, Rachel Clark pitched five innings with a strikeout and Nya Langlais was the winning pitcher. Langlais pitched two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth with four strikeouts.
Dacula 6, Mountain View 5
DACULA — Dacula edged Mountain View 6-5 Tuesday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Mountain View (11-12, 3-8) was led by Ahmari Braden (single, double), Bria Finley (single, double, RBI), Callie Shrope (single, double), Sarah Kate Sportsman (two singles, RBI), Bella Teems (double), Sarah Anne Behunin (two-run single), Chloe Jones (single) and Rylie Smith (RBI).
Grayson sweeps South
SNELLVILLE — Grayson rolled to 16-0 and 12-0 wins over South Gwinnett on Tuesday.
In Game 1, Anna DeBerry pitched five scoreless innings and had four strikeouts. Alex Wiley and Nia McKnight had three hits and two RBIs each, and Carrie Green and Braxtyn Battle had two hits each.
In Game 2, Bailey Fowler threw a five-inning shutout and allowed one hit. Grace Bryant and Elizabeth Bowen had two hits each.
Norcross 10, GAC 0
NORCROSS — Norcross blanked Greater Atlanta Christian 10-0 in five innings Tuesday. Leah Cohen was the winning pitcher.
Lanier sweeps Gainesville
SUGAR HILL — Lanier routed Gainesville in a pair of 14-0 victories Tuesday.
Linsey Peevy went 2-for-3 with a grand slam and six RBIs in Game 1, Sam Fadely was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Madison Baessler was 1-for-1 with a triple and an RBI. Hannah Ridley was the winning pitcher, striking out five in a four-inning one-hitter.
In Game 2, Ashley Miner pitched a four-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts. Addison Willett (1-for-2, double, RBI), Sara Wilson (two RBIs) and CeCe Sampona (two RBIs) stood out on offense.
Providence 18, East Jackson 0
LILBURN — Katie Perry gave up one hit and struck out eight in three innings Tuesday as Providence Christian dominated East Jackson 18-0.
Catherine Hauck had a bases loaded triple and an RBI single to lead the Storm offense. Nicole Wieczynski had three hits and three RBIs, and Anna Rae Reeves added an RBI triple.
