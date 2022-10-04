Region Champs (2).JPG

BUFORD — Caroline Stanton broke the Buford softball record with 19 strikeouts Tuesday in a 4-2 victory over Mill Creek that gave the Wolves the Region 8-AAAAAAA championship in their first season of Class AAAAAAA play.

Stanton (6-0) pitched all seven innings, allowing five hits and earned runs. She walked one as the Wolves won the program’s 13th region title since 2002.

Caroline Stanton.JPG

Caroline Stanton

