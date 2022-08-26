BUFORD — Buford opened Region 8-AAAAAAA softball play with an 11-0, five-inning win over Mountain View on Thursday.
Caroline Stanton powered the Buford offense with two home runs and five RBIs in a 2-for-2 game. Adriana Martinez, Emma Castorri, Kylie Gower and Isabel Rettiger each went 2-for-3 in the win, and Castorri had a triple. Madison Pickens was 1-for-1 with two walks and two runs.
The Wolves (7-0) got a shutout from pitcher Olivia Duncan, who improved to 4-0. She struck out three and gave up three hits, in addition to homering at the plate.
Mountain View (5-4) got a double from Rylie Smith and singles from Callie Shrope and Kendal Henderson.
SOFTBALL
North Atlanta 3, Norcross 1
NORCROSS — Norcross lost 3-1 in eight innings to North Atlanta on Thursday.
Chattahoochee 10, GAC 1
JOHNS CREEK — Greater Atlanta Christian fell 10-1 to Chattahoochee on Thursday.
Wesleyan 12, Gilmer 1
GILMER — Wesleyan overpowered Gilmer for a 12-1 win in 7-AAA play Thursday.
Ryley Kutter struck out 13 in five innings for the win, and Jessica Epps pitched a perfect inning of relief with two strikeouts.
Shayla Bahr was 4-for-4 with a double and a triple, four runs and two stolen bases, Avery Tucker was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, two runs and a stolen base and Macey Cintron had a home run, four RBIs and three runs to lead the Wolves’ offense. Christina McCoy (double, two RBIs, stolen base, run), Sarah Wren (2-for-4, RBI), Lily Nydam (single) and Anna Kennedy (single) also contributed offensively.
Providence 13, Athens Christian 12
LILBURN — Providence Christian slugged past Athens Christian 13-12 Thursday on Zephorah George’s game-winning RBI in the sixth inning.
Lindsay Mosley (two hits, two stolen bases, two runs), Nicole Wieczynski (two doubles, two RBIs) and Jodie Wright (two RBIs) led the Storm (5-3) offense. Mosley scored the game-winning run.
Katie Perry pitched 4 1/3 innings of relief to earn the win. She struck out nine.
