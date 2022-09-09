DACULA — Buford defeated Dacula 8-2 Thursday in a matchup of the Region 8-AAAAAAA softball frontrunners.
The Wolves (13-0, 5-0) got a big game at the plate from Adriana Martinez, who was 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two RBIs and two runs. Teammate Caroline Stanton was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and Mackenzie Pickens was 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, an RBI and a run.
Olivia Duncan (7-0) was the winning pitcher, scattering seven hits and two runs (one earned) over her seven innings. She struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter as Buford opened up a two-game lead in the region.
Peachtree Ridge 13, Duluth 7
DULUTH — Peachtree Ridge had a big eighth inning Thursday to pull away from Duluth for a wild, 13-7 win in Region 7-AAAAAAA softball.
The Lions, now 2-0 in the region, got a go-ahead two-run hit from Sophie Aquino in the eighth. Kenadie Garcia (two RBIs, hit), Madison Jenkins (three hits, home run, three RBIs), Kennedy Harp (three RBIs, two hits), Jaylah Jarrell (two hits), Samantha Brown (two hits), A.J. Muhammad (hit), Victoria Epps (hit) and Amiya Hunt (hit) also contributed in the win.
North Gwinnett 11, Norcross 3
NORCROSS — North Gwinnett racked up 20 hits Thursday in an 11-3 win at Norcross in 7-AAAAAAA.
The Bulldogs, who led 4-3 after five innings before pulling away, got four hits from Mary Grace Nellis and three hits each from Olivia Chuck and Landry Rabitsch.
Victoria Na pitched four innings and gave up only one hit for the win.
Archer 14, South Gwinnett 0
SNELLVILLE — Alexis Evans went 3-for-3 with four RBis and four runs scored Thursday in Archer’s 14-0 win over South Gwinnett.
Natalie Hogan pitched a two-hit shutout in four innings, and also was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
The Tigers’ other top hitters were Taylor Anderson (2-for-3, two RBIs), Abby Parkerson (1-for-2, RBI) and Kaitlyn Rojas (1-for-1, two RBIs).
Mountain View 16, Central Gwinnett 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View cruised to a 16-0 win over Central Gwinnett in three innings Thursday.
Hanna Evens and Makayla McDaniel combined on a one-hit shutout — Alana Elmore had Central’s lone hit.
Sarah Kate Sportsman (two hits, two RBIs), Chloe Jones (single, two RBIs) and Bria Finley (single, RBI) led the Mountain View hitters.
Mill Creek 12, Collins Hill 8
SUWANEE — Mill Creek won a back-and-forth game with Collins Hill 12-8 on Thursday.
Lana Moore was 4-for-4 to lead a 14-hit Collins Hill attack. Mi’Shon King, Sydney Kolacki and Monroe Oglesby also had multiple hits for the Eagles, and Kam Munson had a home run.
Brookwood 7, Newton 2
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood defeated Newton 7-2 in 4-AAAAAAA play on Thursday.
Lanier 12, Gainesville 0
SUGAR HILL — Ashley Miner and Hannah Ridley blanked Gainesville over four innings in a 12-0 Lanier victory on Thursday.
Miner struck out five and allowed two hits in two innings, and Ridley struck out two in two hitless innings.
Sam Fadely (1-for-2, two-run home run), Addie Willett (2-for-2, triple, RBI) and Sydney Scott (1-for-2, RBI) led the Lanier hitters.
Walnut Grove 8, Seckinger 0
LOGANVILLE — Seckinger lost 8-0 to Walnut Grove on Thursday.
Addison Watson pitched for the Jaguars, allowing nine hits. Milan Torres, Watson and Kelley Feigen had a hit each for Seckinger.
Hebron 10, Oconee County 8
WATKINSVILLE — Hebron Christian won a back-and-forth game with Oconee County on Thursday, claiming a 10-8 victory in eight innings.
Gwen Hill pitched a complete game for the victory, while Morgan Smith (2-for-4, two RBIs), Britt Sissom (4-for-5, three RBIs) and Sarah Duran (2-for-3, three RBIs) stood out offensively as the Lions improved to 3-0 in region play. Sissom had a key two-run double in extra innings.
Providence 14, East Jackson 0
COMMERCE — Katie Perry struck out 11 in a five-inning, two-hitter Thursday as Providence Christian defeated East Jackson 14-0.
Perry also had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs.
The Storm’s other top hitters were Lindsay Mosley (double, three RBIs), Kali Rosbury (two RBIs) and Anna Rae Reeves (four runs, two stolen bases).
Providence is now 8-4 overall and 1-0 in the region.
Wesleyan 13, West Hall 0
OAKWOOD — Ryley Kutter struck out seven in three innings and hit a two-run home run Thursday in Wesleyan’s 13-0 rout of West Hall.
Macey Cintron (2-for-3, double, three RBIs), Marjee Williams (2-for-3, double), Christina McCoy (single, two RBIs), Shayla Bahr (2-for-3, double), Lily Nydam (2-for-3, double, RBI), Avery Tucker (single, two RBIs), Anna Kennedy (single, RBI) and Johanna Potter (single) also played well for the Wolves.
