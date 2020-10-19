BUFORD — Abbi Perkins and her Buford teammates batted their way to a sweep of East Paulding in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs on Monday.
Perkins powered a 21-10 Game 2 win, going 4-for-4 with the first grand slam home run of her career, three doubles and seven RBIs. The nightcap lasted just five innings.
In Game 1, Buford won 8-0 in six innings with a two-run double from Mackenzie Pickens in the sixth stopping the game by the run rule. The big play of the opener was a two-run home run by Adrianna Martinez (the first homer of her high school career) that fueled a four-run, fourth inning.
Pickens finished 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and a run in Game 1, while Emma Castorri (3-for-3, three doubles, RBI, two runs) and Shamya Young (2-for-3, RBI, run) also had big games.
Olivia Duncan (10-1) pitched a six-inning shutout in the opener with seven strikeouts and no walks. She allowed four hits.
In Game 2, Perkins led a 19-hit hit attack that also featured major contributions from Taylor Malvin (3-for-4, triple, four RBIs, four runs), Chloe Hatcher (2-for-4, two doubles, two RBIs, three runs) and Tavye Borders (2-for-3, RBI, two runs, stolen base).
Emma Grace Williams (11-1) pitched 3 1/3 innings to get the win, allowing nine hits and nine runs (eight earned). Riley Reese pitched the final 1 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and a walk. She allowed one hit and one earned run.
The Region 8-AAAAAA champion Wolves (28-4) now host River Ridge in a second-round series beginning Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Dacula splits
DACULA — Dacula is headed to Game 3 in its Class AAAAAA state softball tournament first-round series with South Paulding.
The Falcons dropped Game 1 to the visitors 2-0 on Monday, but rebounded for a convincing 14-3 victory in the nightcap. Game 3 is 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dacula.
The Dacula offense struggled in the series opener and never scored for pitcher Sydney Boulware, who struck out 13 in a complete game.
The Falcons made up for it in Game 2 with 14 runs behind big nights from Olivia Howard (4-for-4, RBI), Emily Digby (home run, four RBIs), Emily Stern (two RBIs) and Maia Mumpfield (two RBIs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.