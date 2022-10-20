BUFORD — Buford suffered its first loss of the fastpitch softball season at a tough time, putting the Wolves in a tough situation in the Georgia High School Association’s Super Regional, the opening rounds of the state tournament.
After rolling to a 13-0 win in four innings over Norcross in Thursday’s first game, Buford was defeated 1-0 by Lambert on a solo home run by the Longhorns’ Katelyn Boyette in the second inning.
The Wolves (25-1) now must win three games Friday in the Super Regional to keep their season alive and to advance to the Elite Eight in Columbus. They begin with a noon game against Cherokee. The Buford-Cherokee winner faces Lambert in the Super Regional finals, needing two victories over Lambert to advance.
In the loss to Lambert, Hannah Cole limited Buford to just one hit, a leadoff double by Madison Pickens in the first inning. Pickens was thrown out at third trying to stretch the hit into a triple. Cole struck out 12 and walked three in a complete game. Pickens drew one of the three Buford walks, and Adriana Martinez drew two.
Olivia Duncan (10-1) gave up five hits and the homer to Boyette in three innings. She struck out five and walked none. Caroline Stanton followed and struck out six in four innings of scoreless, hitless relief.
Buford cruised past Norcross earlier in the day with a four-homer effort that made a winner out of pitcher Emma Grace Williams (7-0). Williams struck out nine, gave up one hit and walked none in a four-inning complete game. Only a fourth-inning infield single by Norcross’ Emma Sidey kept Williams from a perfect game.
Isabel Rettiger (2-for-3, double, three RBIs), Duncan (2-for-2, home run, two RBIs, two runs), Mackenzie Pickens (2-for-2, home run, RBI, three runs) and Emma Castorri (1-for-2, home run, two RBIs, two runs) powered the offense in the win over Norcross game.
SOFTBALL
Grayson stays alive
MOULTRIE — After losing 7-2 to Hillgrove in its Super Regional opener, Grayson kept its season alive with a 16-1 rout of Pebblebrook on Thursday.
The Rams will face host Colquitt County on Friday with the winner taking on Hillgrove in the bracket finals.
Carrie Green (two hits), Nia McKnight (two hits, home run), Braxtyn Battle (two hits), Elizabeth Bowen (hit, three RBIs), Wendy Serratos (hit, two RBIs) and Erin McCoomer (hit) led the Grayson offense in the win over Pebblebrook. Bailey Fowler struck out three and didn’t allowed an earned run in the pitching victory.
Archer splits
DALLAS — Archer lost 10-0 to host North Paulding in its Super Regional opener, but bounced back for a 14-4 win over Richmond Hill on Thursday to keep its season alive.
The Tigers face Campbell on Friday with the winner taking on North Paulding in the Super Regional finals.
Mill Creek, Duluth to face off
KENNESAW — Mill Creek edged Duluth 2-1 in the teams’ Super Regional opener Thursday, and the two teams will meet again Friday in an elimination game.
Mill Creek lost its second game 2-1 to host Kennesaw Mountain, and Duluth rebounded for a 7-3 victory over West Forsyth to stay alive. Duluth and Mill Creek play Friday for a spot in the finals against Kennesaw Mountain.
Brookwood stays alive
SHARPSBURG — Brookwood went 1-1 in the Super Regional at East Coweta on Thursday.
The Broncos defeated Harrison 11-6 in Game 1 before losing 11-0 to East Coweta in the winner’s bracket. Brookwood will play Harrison on Friday in an elimination game with the winner taking on East Coweta in the finals.
Norcross’ season ends
BUFORD — Norcross saw its season end Thursday in Super Regional play, falling 13-0 to host Buford and losing 9-1 to Cherokee.
