Scenes from Buford vs. Norcross in the AAAAAAA state playoffs on Thursday afternoon. (Photo: David McGregor)

BUFORD — Buford suffered its first loss of the fastpitch softball season at a tough time, putting the Wolves in a tough situation in the Georgia High School Association’s Super Regional, the opening rounds of the state tournament.

After rolling to a 13-0 win in four innings over Norcross in Thursday’s first game, Buford was defeated 1-0 by Lambert on a solo home run by the Longhorns’ Katelyn Boyette in the second inning.

