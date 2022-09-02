SNELLVILLE — Brookwood claimed a 4-3, walk-off win over Grayson in Region 4-AAAAAAA softball on Tuesday.
Thalia Martin was 3-for-3 with three runs, a double, a walk and two stolen bases to lead the Broncos’ offense. She also scored the game-winning run, coming home on a seventh-inning error.
Olivia Rogozinski (2-for-3, RBI), Lorelei Sullivan (1-for-4, run) and Ashley Mejia Vega (1-for-3, two RBIs) also had big games for Brookwood.
Kiersten Constantino pitched a complete game for the win, allowing six hits and striking out two.
SOFTBALL
Collins Hill 13, Mountain View 4
LAWRENCEVILLE — Collins Hill racked up 13 hits Thursday in a 13-4 win over host Mountain View in 8-AAAAAA.
Kamryn Munson had a two-run double in a five-run third inning, followed by a bases loaded double from Monroe Oglesby later in the inning that brought home three more runs. Oglesby finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs, two runs and a walk, and Munson was 1-for-3 with two sacrifice flies and four RBIs.
Collins Hill also got big contributions from Mi’Shon King (3-for-5, double), Bella Sullivan (2-for-4, double, walk), Lana Moore (2-for-4, RBI, three runs) and Sydney Kolacki (2-for-4, two runs).
Katelyn Hale was the winning pitcher, scattering 11 hits in seven innings. She struck out three and walked none.
Mountain View’s Bria Finley had a huge game, going 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs, and teammate Rylie Smith had two hits, including a double. Monse Hernandez had a pair of singles for the Bears (6-6, 0-3), Sarah Ann Behunin had a double, Ahmari Braden drove in a run and Bella Teems, Chloe Jones and Sarah Kate Sportsman added singles.
North Gwinnett 9, Duluth 0
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett topped Duluth 9-0 in five innings Thursday in the 7-AAAAAAA opener.
Victoria Na struck out 13 in a one-hitter as the Bulldogs improved to 9-3.
Ella Janish went 3-for-4 with a double and a walk-off grand slam for North, and Taylor Cohron was 2-for-3 with a double. Olivia Chuck, Avery Fielden, Na and Morgan Sullivan added hits in the win.
Archer 15, Newton 0
COVINGTON — Archer dominated Newton for a 15-0 victory in 4-AAAAAAA on Thursday.
Annake Meadows pitched four scoreless innings for the win, scattering four hits. She also was 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI.
The Tigers also got big games from Taylor Anderson (2-for-2, three runs), Mia Johnson (3-for-4, four RBIs), Erin Lott (2-for-4, three RBIs), Addison Smith (2-for-3), Cadence Lambert (2-for-3) and McKenzie Studdards (2-for-3).
Buford 15, Central Gwinnett 0
BUFORD — Caroline Stanton, Addison Rackley and Emma Grace Williams pitched a scoreless, hitless inning each Thursday as Buford defeated Central Gwinnett 15-0 in three innings.
Stanton struck out three, Rackley struck out two and Williams struck out one in the 8-AAAAAAA victory.
Buford (10-0, 3-0 region) was led at the plate by Summer Castorri (3-for-3, two doubles, RBI, run), Kadyn Gabrels (2-for-2, two RBIs, two runs), Taryn Gibbs (single, two RBIs, two runs) and Emma Manders (2-for-2, RBI, two runs).
Peachtree Ridge 9, Norcross 4
NORCROSS — Peachtree Ridge defeated Norcross 9-4 on Thursday.
North Springs 10, GAC 5
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian fell 15-5 to North Springs on Thursday.
Karis Davis was 2-for-3 with a home run for GAC.
East Forsyth 3, Seckinger 1
GAINESVILLE — Despite a solid outing from pitcher Addison Watson, Seckinger fell 3-1 to East Forsyth on Thursday.
Watson scattered seven hits, struck out one and walked none in six innings. Malissa Felbaum drove in the Jaguars’ only run on a line drive up the middle, while McKenna Major, Megan Whitt, Sophia Melanson and Milan Torres also had hits.
Wesleyan 12, Lumpkin County 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Ryley Kutter struck out six in a no-hitter Thursday as Wesleyan routed Lumpkin County 12-0 in region play.
Shayla Bahr was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Christina McCoy was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead the Wolves’ offense.
Wesleyan’s other top performers were Johanna Potter (2-for-3), Lily Nydam (2-for-3), Avery Tucker (single, two RBIs), Marjee Williams (single, two RBIs), Macey Cintron (single, RBI), Anna Kennedy (RBI, single), Kutter (single) and Sarah Wren (single).
Hebron 6, Hart County 5
DACULA — Hebron Christian picked up a 6-5, walk-off win over Hart County in its region opener on Thursday.
Providence 21, Discovery 0
LILBURN — Providence Christian rolled to a 21-0 victory over Discovery on Thursday.
The Storm’s Carly Stutzman had two hits and four RBIs, while teammates Anna Rae Reeves, Nicole Wieczynski and Catherine Hauck had three RBIs each.
Providence is 6-4 on the season.
Discovery’s Taylor Platenburg caught a line drive at shortstop and reached base on a hard hit ball.
