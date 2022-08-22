LAWRENCEVILLE — Bella Teems pitched the Mountain View softball team to a 5-0 victory over Apalachee on Monday.
Teems allowed only three singles in a complete-game shutout, striking out two and walking none.
The Bears’ offense was led by Ahmari Braden’s two hits. Sarah Kate Sportsman, Rylie Smith, Bria Finley, Chloe Jones and Teems added a hit each.
SOFTBALL
Cedar Shoals 16, Discovery 1
ATHENS — Discovery fell 16-1 at Cedar Shoals on Monday.
The Titans (1-5) got an RBI double from Kendall Cross, who also threw a runner attempting to steal. Pitcher Incia Martinez had two strikeouts.
Duluth 10, Shiloh 6
SNELLVILLE — Duluth defeated Shiloh 10-6 in extra innings Monday, improving to 5-2 on the season.
Ashlynn Canada (three hits), Presley Lewis (two hits), Hope Gunn (two hits) and Melanie Jarquin (two hits) led the Shiloh offense.
Wesleyan 8, Pickens 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan coasted past Pickens for an 8-0 victory Monday.
Macey Cintron pitched four innings for the win, striking out five and sharing pitching duties with Jessica Epps. Cintron also had a single and two RBIs at the plate.
Christina McCoy (2-for-3, double, two RBIs), Marjee Williams (double, RBI), Sarah Wren (RBI single), Avery Tucker (single, two stolen bases, run) and Shayla Bahr (two stolen bases, two runs) also made key offensive contributions.
Loganville Christian 5, Providence 2
LOGANVILLE — Despite a big game from Anna Rae Reeves, Providence Christian lost 5-2 at Loganville Christian on Monday.
Reeves went 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run. Teammate Kali Rosbury was 1-for-1 with a walk, hit by pitch and RBI, while Carly Stutzman and Jodie Wright added hits for the Storm (5-2).
