SUWANEE — Bella Teems shut down Collins Hill in Mountain View’s 6-0 victory Thursday in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball.
Teems struck out nine and walked none in a complete-game shutout.
The Bears (8-5, 2-0 region) got a single, a double and three RBIs from Rylie Smith, a single, an inside-the-park home run and two runs from Ahmari Braden and two singles, an RBI and two runs from Callie Shrope.
They were backed up by Kendal Henderson (solo home run), Bria Finley (double) and Sarah Kate Sportsman (single).
Collins Hill’s Britney Phally and Bella Sullivan each went 2-for-3. Sydney Kolacki struck out six in six innings for the Eagles.
SOFTBALL
North Gwinnett 4, Peachtree Ridge 0
SUWANEE — Amber Reed held the Peachtree Ridge batters in check Thursday as North Gwinnett posted a 4-0 win in 8-AAAAAAA play.
The left-hander, now 5-0, struck out six and walked one in seven innings. She gave up four hits.
Simone Leonard led North with two hits, and Mia Mitchell hit a solo home run. Reed, Bella Faw, Ella Janish, Savannah Hardy and Mary Grace Nellis contributed a hit each for the Bulldogs (5-2, 2-0).
Juhles Kelly, Kennedy Harp, Sidney Strange and Samantha Brown had hits for Peachtree Ridge. D’Amani Gadson pitched six innings for the Lions, scattering seven hits and four runs. She struck out two.
Grayson 9, Brookwood 1
LOGANVILLE — Grayson toppled Brookwood 9-1 in 4-AAAAAAA play on Thursday.
Rylee Summers gave up one run on four hits in five innings for the win. She struck out four.
Braxtyn Battle had three hits and an RBI to lead the Rams’ offense, while Nia McKnight and Ashtyn Perkins had two hits each. Emma Davis and Alex Wiley each had a hit and an RBI.
Discovery 29, Berkmar 11
LILBURN — Angelica Cortina’s inside-the-park home run highlighted Discovery’s 29-11 victory over Berkmar in five innings on Thursday.
Cortina finished 2-for-3 with five RBIs, while teammate Mya McDonald also had a huge game, going 4-for-5 with five runs and four RBIs. The Titans also got a big day at the plate from Jasmine Richardson (2-for-4, four stolen bases, five runs, two RBIs).
Discvoery pitcher Andrea Ruelas struck out nine in five innings.
Duluth 21, Norcross 16
DULUTH — Duluth outslugged visiting Norcross for a 21-16 win in 7-AAAAAAA play on Thursday.
The score was tied 13-13 after three innings and 15-15 after four innings before the Wildcats seized control with a five-run fifth inning.
GAC 16, Carver 0
ATLANTA — Greater Atlanta Christian cruised to a 16-0 win over Carver-Atlanta in Region 5-AAA play Thursday.
Wesleyan 5, Hebron 3
DACULA — Wesleyan posted a 5-3 victory over Hebron Christian on Thursday.
Ryley Kutter was the winning pitcher after a 10-strikeout game, in addition to going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Macey Cintron entered in relief and struck out three for the save.
Christina McCoy was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for the Wolves, while Marjee Williams also homered. Lily Nydam, Jasmine Green and Imani Washington added hits, and Anna Kennedy had a big at-bat for an insurance run.
Hebron (4-2) was led by Jessie Parish (1-for-2, home run), Olivia Brewer (1-for-3, double), Natalie Helton (1-for-3, double), Dylan McCormack (1-for-3) and Bryleigh Sissom (1-for-3).
