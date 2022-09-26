LAWRENCEVILLE — Bella Teems’ grand slam home run and five RBIs powered Mountain View’s softball team to a 15-0 win over Central Gwinnett in Region 8-AAAAAAA play Monday.
Chloe Jones and Kaylee Tullis had two RBIs each for the Bears, while Monse Hernandez, Hanna Evens, Riley Ashby and Gracie Camp added an RBI apiece.
Evens, Ashby and Makayla McDaniel each pitched a hitless inning in the three-inning win, combining for seven strikeouts.
Mountain View improves to 11-9 overall and 3-6 in the region.
SOFTBALL
Archer 9, Winder-Barrow 7
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer edged Winder-Barrow 9-7 on Monday.
Annake Meadows pitched seven innings and allowed three earned runs, in addition to going 3-for-4 with an RBI at the plate.
The Tigers’ other top performers were Taylor Anderson (3-for-4), Alexis Evans (2-for-4, two RBIs), Addy Smith (2-for-4, two RBIs), Lily Rodriguez (2-for-2, RBI) and Kaitlyn Rojas (1-for-3, RBI).
Wesleyan 8, West Hall 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Macey Cintron struck out eight in a three-hitter Monday as Wesleyan blanked West Hall 8-0.
Christina McCoy went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Wolves’ offense, while Ryley Kutter (two RBIs), Avery Tucker (RBI, triple), Shayla Bahr (RBI, triple), Sarah Wren (single) and Lily Nydam (single) also played well.
Providence 26, Discovery 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Natalie Solano had three hits and five RBIs Monday in Providence Christian’s 26-0 win over Discovery.
Anna Rae Reeves, Carly Stutzman and Laurel Sommer added two hits and three RBIs each for the Storm (9-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.