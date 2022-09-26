IMG_0444.jpg

Bella Teems

LAWRENCEVILLE — Bella Teems’ grand slam home run and five RBIs powered Mountain View’s softball team to a 15-0 win over Central Gwinnett in Region 8-AAAAAAA play Monday.

Chloe Jones and Kaylee Tullis had two RBIs each for the Bears, while Monse Hernandez, Hanna Evens, Riley Ashby and Gracie Camp added an RBI apiece.

