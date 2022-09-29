NORCROSS — Bella Faw became the all-time hits leader for North Gwinnett fastpitch softball Thursday in a 15-2 victory over Norcross in Region 7-AAAAAAA play.
Faw had two hits, giving her 41 for the season and a school-record 150 for her career.
Olivia Chuck led the Bulldogs (19-5), going 3-for-4 with a double. Morgan Sullivan was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and also was the winning pitcher. She struck out five with no walks and allowed five hits in a four-inning complete game.
SOFTBALL
Brookwood 19, South Gwinnett 0
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood cruised by South Gwinnett 19-0 for a Senior Night win on Thursday.
Rachel Clark struck out four in pitching a shutout, and also went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run.
The Broncos’ offense also was led by Thalia Martin (2-for-2, RBI, three runs, double, triple), Olivia Rogozinski (1-for-2, three runs), Jessica Newsom (2-for-3, home run, triple, five RBIs) and Ella Bahr (2-for-3, RBI, run).
Grayson 14, Newton 10
LOGANVILLE — Wendy Serratos had three hits, including a home run, and five RBIs Thursday in Grayson’s 14-10 win over Newton.
Alex Wiley and Braxtyn Battle had three hits each, Jurney Madison had two doubles and Lily Davis added two hits. Grace Bryant, Nia McKnight and Erin McCommer had a hit apiece.
Dacula 9, Collins Hill 8
SUWANEE — Dacula held on for a 9-8 victory over Collins Hill on Thursday.
Emily Digby, Saige Herbst, Olivia Howard and Elise Poss had two hits each in the win. Lyric Stewart pitched a clutch 1 1/3 innings and Howard pitched the final two innings for the victory.
Collins Hill, which trailed 5-0 before coming back, was led by Emma Acosta (2-for-4, double, two RBIs), McKenzie Jones (2-for-3, two runs), Monroe Oglesby (home run), Mi’Shon King (double, three RBIs), Lana Moore (double, RBI) and Cameron Williams (single, two runs). Jones pitched six innings, and Kaitlyn Hale threw a scoreless inning of relief.
North Hall 4, Seckinger 0
GAINESVILLE — Seckinger lost 4-0 to North Hall on Thursday.
Addison Watson pitched six innings, allowing four hits and striking out two.
Milan Torres, Reagan Patton, McKenna Major and Malissa Felbaum had a hit each for the Jaguars.
