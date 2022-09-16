HOSCHTON — Lanier’s softball team picked up a 4-1 win over Jackson County in Region 8-AAAAAA play on Thursday.
Ashley Miner pitched seven innings for the win, and allowed only three hits. Addison Willett powered the Longhorns’ offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Discovery 13, Berkmar 5
LILBURN — Discovery posted a 13-5 victory over Berkmar on Thursday, improving to 2-11 on the season.
Angelica Cortina led the Titans, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three stolen bases. Teammate Jazmeriyah Fontanez was 1-for-2 with an RBI and three runs scored, and also recorded an unassisted double play.
Mountain View 3, Dacula 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Jahnnie Patterson’s home run to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning broke a tie and powered Mountain View to a 3-1 win over Dacula on Thursday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Ahmari Braden pitched a complete game for the win, striking out five and scattering eight hits.
The Bears (10-7, 2-4) also got offensive contributions from Sarah Kate Sportsman (two hits), Callie Shrope (double, RBI) and Bria Finley (double).
Archer 13, Brookwood 11
SNELLVILLE — Archer outlasted Brookwood 13-11 in 4-AAAAAAA play Thursday.
Taylor Anderson went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a stolen base, and Kaitlyn Rojas was 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the win, while Naomi Meyer was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Addison Smith was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Abby Parkerson was 2-for-4.
The Tigers’ offense also got key play from Annake Meadows (1-for-3, two RBIs), Mia Johnson (1-for-3, RBI, stolen base) and Lex Evans (1-for-5, RBI, stolen base). Natalie Hogan pitched 2 2/3 innings for the win.
Brookwood’s top hitters were Thalia Martin (3-for-5, home run, double, two runs, two RBIs), Loreli Sullivan (2-for-3, double, two runs, two RBIs), Olivia Rogozinski (2-for-4, home run, double, two RBIs, two runs), Rachel Clark (2-for-3, RBI), Ella Bahr (1-for-3, triple, RBI), Madison Oliver (2-for-4, home run, RBI) and Anna Hillmer (single, RBI).
Peachtree Ridge 15, Norcross 2
SUWANEE — A.J. Muhammad pitched a complete-game, one-hitter Thursday as Peachtree Ridge rolled to a 15-2 win over Norcross in 7-AAAAAAA.
Muhammad also had two hits and four RBIs.
The Lions’ Kenadie Garcia had two hits, including her first career home run, and five RBIs, and Kennedy Harp also had a homer. Victoria Epps (three hits, RBI), Madison Jenkins (three hits, triple, two RBIs), Amaya Jarrell (two hits), Jaylah Jarrell (hit, run, stolen base), Amiya Hunt (hit, RBI, run) and Samantha Brown (double, RBI, two runs) also contributed offensively in the win. Jordn Johnson and Keyarra Crownie combined to score three runs.
North Gwinnett 15, Duluth 2
DULUTH — North Gwinnett improved to 4-0 in 7-AAAAAAA with a 15-2 win over Duluth on Thursday.
Amber Reed (3-for-4, double, three RBIs), Bella Faw (2-for-3, two doubles, three RBIs) and Sydney Woyce (2-for-3, three RBIs) led the Bulldogs’ offense. Avery Fielden had a home run in the win.
Victoria Na pitched three scoreless innings for the win, striking out six and allowing two hits. Morgan Sullivan pitched the final two innings, scattering two hits and two runs.
Grayson 14, South Gwinnett 0
LOGANVILLE — Grayson coasted to a 14-0 win over South Gwinnett in 4-AAAAAAA on Thursday.
Nia McKnight, Carrie Green and Elizabeth Bowen had two hits each for the Rams, and Alex Wiley, Erin McCoomer and Wendy Serratos had a hit and an RBI each.
Anna DeBerry pitched three scoreless innings for the win.
Union County 9, Providence 0
BLAIRSVILLE — Provience Christian fell 9-0 at Union County on Thursday.
Anna Rae Reeves reached base twice and had a double for the Storm.
