SUWANEE — Aria Davis went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs and Mill Creek had 12 hits in a 14-2 win over Peachtree Ridge in 8-AAAAAAA softball on Tuesday.
Jasmine Sanchez also homered for the Hawks, while Olivia Shaw (2-for-3, run, stolen base), Lael Ayala (2-for-2, three runs, two doubles, one RBI, one walk) and Abby Crowe (2-for-2, two runs, one RBI) had multiple hits. Reagan Lonsberry was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit in four innings.
Madison Jenkins went 1-for-2 for the Lions.
SOFTBALL
North Gwinnett 9, Collins Hill 2
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett defeated Collins Hill 9-2 in Region 8-AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
Lily Runaas was the winning pitcher, going 5 2/3 inings and allowing six hits and one earned run. She struck out six.
North (10-2-1, 5-0 region) got two hits apiece from Marisa Miller and Jaylyn Benson. Miller had a home run and three RBIs, and Benson had a home run and two RBIs. Bella Faw, Ella Janish and Runaas also had hits in the win.
Collins Hill got a 3-for-4 performance from Britney Phally, as well as a two-run home run from Sarah Buchanan.
Walnut Grove 8, Mountain View 0
LOGANVILLE — Mountain View fell to 8-8 on the season with an 8-0 loss at Walnut Grove on Tuesday.
The Bears got singles from Ahmari Braden and Shaniya Jeffries. Braden added a stolen base.
Buford 10, Winder-Barrow 2
BUFORD — Buford rolled to a 10-2 win over Winder-Barrow on Tuesday in 8-AAAAAA.
Olivia Duncan (3-for-3, double, two RBIs, run), Olivia Haag (2-for-3, two-run home run, two RBIs, one run), Adriana Martinez (1-for-2, sacrifice fly, two RBIs, run) and Mackenzie Pickens (1-for-2, double, sacrifice fly, RBI, run) led the Wolves (9-1-1, 3-1).
Emma Grace Williams (4-0) was the winning pitcher, allowing five hits and two earned runs in five innings. She struck out three and walked one.
Dacula 16, Lanier 4
SUGAR HILL — Emily Digby, Olivia Howard, Lani Johnson and Maia Mumpfield all homered in Dacula’s 16-4 win over Lanier in 8-AAAAAA on Tuesday.
Howard finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs, and Emily Stern also drove in four runs. Mumpfield was the winning pitcher with a four-hit complete game. She struck out three.
