SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Archer sweeps Duluth, claims second straight region title

DULUTH — Archer swept Duluth on Thursday to claim the Region 7-AAAAAAA softball championship for the second straight season.
Annake Meadows went 3-for-4 and scored three runs, in addition to pitching six innings for the win, in Game 1. She was supported by offense from Mallory Clark (2-for-4), Taniya McGowan (3-for-5), Jadyn Jenks (3-for-4) and Kylie Rhymer (1-for-4, grand slam).
In Game 2, Natalie Hogan pitched four innings and gave up four hits and two earned runs. K.K. Walls (2-for-4, two RBIs), Meadows (3-for-4, two RBIs), Clark (3-for-4, three RBIs), Naomi Meyer (3-for-4, two RBIs) and Rhymer (2-for-4, three RBIs) led the offense in that game.
SOFTBALL
Mountain View 8, Collins Hill 6
SUWANEE — Callie Shrope’s two-out, two-run home run in the top of the seventh sent the game to extra innings, and Mountain View took advantage for an 8-6 victory over Collins Hill in a 10-inning game that lasted more than three hours.
Bella Teems pitched all 10 innings for the win, striking out nine and scattering eight hits. She also reached base in all five plate appearances with three doubles, a walk and a hit by pitch. She drove in two of the Bears’ runs.
Teammates Ahmari Braden (two singles, double, two RBIs, stolen bases) and Shrope (who also had a single) also made big contributions, while Sarah Kate Sportsman, Shaniya Jeffries, Sarah Anne Behunin and Kendal Henderson added singles for Mountain View (13-12, 6-4 in 8-AAAAAAA).
Collins Hill was led by Kam Munson (2-for-5, home run, two RBIs), Sarah Buchanan (1-for-3, two runs, two walks, home run) and McKenzie Jones (2-for-4, two doubles).
Parkview 8, Brookwood 1
SNELLVILLE — Parkview’s softball team won the season series with rival Brookwood courtesy of an 8-1 road victory on Thursday.
Lauren Brister had a two-run home run in the victory for the Panthers, who won this year’s Region 4-AAAAAAA championship.
North Gwinnett 7, Peachtree Ridge 5
SUWANEE — Ella Janish led the way with four hits in North Gwinnett’s 7-5 win over Peachtree Ridge on Thursday.
Marisa Miller, Mia Mitchell and Amber Reed chipped in with two hits each, while Miller, Reed and Bella Faw each hit a home run.
Lilly Runaas pitching six innings, scattering six hits for the Senior Night win. North improved to 10-0 in 8-AAAAAAA.
Peachtree Ridge’s Juhles Kelly was 2-for-3 with a home run.
Dacula 5, Winder-Barrow 3
WINDER — Maia Mumpfield pitched a complete game, six-hitter in Dacula’s 5-3 win over Winder-Barrow on Thursday in 8-AAAAAA. She struck out two and didn’t walk a batter.
Dacula’s Sydney Spayd had a solo home run, Emily Stern was 2-for-3 with a double and Olivia Howard was 2-for-3 with a double. Izzy Forestier also had a double.
Lanier 12, Shiloh 4
SUGAR HILL — Lauren Cothern struck out eight in five innings as Lanier topped Shiloh 12-4 in 8-AAAAAA play on Thursday. She scattered five hits and allowed only one earned run.
Cothern was 1-for-1 at the plate with a double and two RBIs. She also was intentionally walked three times.
Sam Fadely was 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in the victory, while Kelsi Renuart was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Buford 7, Habersham Central 2
MOUNT AIRY — Buford, in its fourth game in four days, defeated Habersham Central 7-2 in 8-AAAAAA play on Thursday.
Adriana Martinez went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run, her sixth of the season, and had three RBIs and two runs. Mackenzie Pickens (1-for-4, two RBIs, run), Olivia Duncan (2-for-4, RBI, run) and Madison Pickens (1-for-4, double, two runs) also played well.
Duncan (8-2) pitched four scoreless innings for the win. She struck out six and walked none. Olivia Haag pitched the final three innings with three strikeouts, allowing three hits and two earned runs.
The Wolves improve to 19-2-1 and 10-2 in the region.
Hebron 12, GAC 3
DACULA — Hebron Christian defeated Greater Atlanta Christian 12-3 on Thursday.
The Lions were led offensively by Addi McCullough (2-for-4), Olivia Brewer (3-for-3, double) and Jessie Parish (2-for-3, double). Dylan McCormack, Bryleigh Sissom and Sydney Samples added hits.
Layton Morris was the winning pitcher for the Lions (11-6).
Wesleyan 11, Loganville Christian 1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Jessica Nolan led Wesleyan to an 11-1 victory over Loganville Christian in the regular-season finale on Thursday.
Nolan pitched five innings for the win, striking out eight and allowing no earned runs. She also was 2-for-3 at the plate and scored two runs.
The Wolves also got contributions from Macey Cintron (3-for-3, double, two RBIs), Christina McCoy (3-for-3, double, RBI), Jasmine Green (2-for-4, three RBIs, stolen base), Sarah Wren (2-for-3), Tinsley Bertram (single, two RBIs), Anna-Sophia Pinson (RBI single) and Marjee Williams (RBI single).
Mount Pisgah 5, Providence 1
LILBURN — Despite a great pitching performance from Katie Perry, Providence Christian lost 5-1 to Mount Pisgah on Thursday.
Perry struck out 12 in a three-hitter and gave up only one earned run. She also had two of the Storm’s four hits.
Providence (3-10, 1-6) got its other hits from Anna Reeves and Maymie deMayo. Megan Knight drove in the Storm’s lone run.
