LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View defeated Grayson 6-1 Thursday in the softball season opener for both teams.
Bella Teems pitched a complete game for the win, allowing four hits, striking out nine and walking two.
Ahmari Braden (2-for-3, two doubles, one run), Sarah Kate Sportsman (2-for-4, double, two RBIs, two runs), Rylie Smith (2-for-3, RBI) and Callie Shrope (1-for-3, RBI, run) led the Bears’ offense, while Sarah Anne Behunin, Bria Finley and Kayla Jones added singles.
Carrie Green’s two hits, including a double, led the way for Grayson. Emma Davis and Ashtyn Perkins added singles.
SOFTBALL
Archer 3, Peachtree Ridge 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — Freshman Annake Meadows earned her first career victory Thursday as Archer posted a 3-2 win over Peachtree Ridge in the season opener.
Meadows struck out five and allowed seven hits and one earned run in her seven innings.
The Tigers’ top hitters were Katelynn Walls (2-for-3, RBI, stolen base), Alex Hollingsworth (1-for-2, RBI), Kylie Rhymer (2-for-3) and Belle Harris (1-for-2).
Hebron 11, Monroe Area 2
DACULA — Hebron Christian opened the softball season with an 11-2 win Thursday over Monroe Area.
Jessie Parish went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Lions, while winning pitcher Layton Morris added a 1-for-2 performance. Natalie Helton (2-for-2, two RBIs, triple) and Dylan McCormack (2-for-2, RBI) also had big days at the plate.
