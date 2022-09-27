SUWANEE — North Gwinnett senior Amber Reed celebrated Senior Night with her 500th career strikeout in the Bulldogs’ 12-0 win over Duluth in Region 7-AAAAAAA softball.
Reed pitched four, one-hit innings for the win, striking out 10 and walking none.
The Bulldogs (18-5) also got a big day offensively from fellow senior Bella Faw, who was 2-for-4 with a double and a home run. Sydney Woyce, senior Landry Rabitsch and Mary Grace Nellis had two hits each in the win.
SOFTBALL
Collins Hill 5, Mill Creek 4
HOSCHTON — Collins Hill spoiled Mill Creek’s Senior Night with a 5-4 win Tuesday in 8-AAAAAAA.
McKenzie Jones pitched the final two innings without allowing a hit or a run to hold off the Hawks, striking out two. She also went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run.
Kam Munson (2-for-4, double, two RBIs), Monroe Oglesby (2-for-4, double, run) and Camryn Williams (double, RBI) had big games in the win, while Lana Moore and Emma Acosta added a hit each.
Kaitlyn Hale started for the Eagles and pitched five innings, scattering seven hits and four runs (three earned). She struck out one and walked one.
Buford 6, Dacula 3
BUFORD — Freshman Caroline Stanton homered twice Tuesday and Buford won the second game of its three-game season series with Dacula 6-3 on Tuesday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Stanton was 2-for-3 with two solo homers (her seventh and eighth of the season), joining Madison Pickens (2-for-4, triple, double, RBI, run), Mackenzie Pickens (1-for-3, double, RBI, run) and Adriana Martinez (1-for-3, double, RBI) with big offensive games.
Olivia Duncan (9-0) pitched all seven innings, her eighth complete game of the season, and struck out 10 with no walks. She gave up five hits and just one earned run.
Buford improves to 19-0 overall and 10-0 in the region, good for a four-game lead in the 8-AAAAAAA standings.
Archer 11, South Gwinnett 8
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday with an 11-8 win over South Gwinnett in 4-AAAAAAA.
Taylor Anderson went 2-for-3 with three runs and three stolen bases, and McKenzie Studdards was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs to lead the Tigers.
Annake Meadows was the winning pitcher, striking out eight in three scoreless, hitless innings.
Peachtree Ridge 12, Norcross 1
NORCROSS — Peachtree Ridge posted a 12-1 win over Norcross on Tuesday.
A.J. Muhammad picked up the victory without allowing an earned run and struck out five, while Kennedy Harp had the big offensive day with a three-run home run, a double and four RBIs. Jaylah Jarrell (two hits, three RBIs), Kenadie Garcia (two hits) and Samantha Brown (hit, two RBIs) also played well.
Meadowcreek 28, Discovery 23
NORCROSS — Meadwcreek defeated Discovery 28-23 on Tuesday.
Discovery (3-14) got big games in its season finale from both Kendall Cross and Zoe Perez. Cross went 5-for-6 with an inside-the-park home run and made a nice play at the plate as catcher by tagging a base runner out. Perez went 2-for-6 and struck out eight batters in her pitching role.
Hebron 11, Oconee County 5
DACULA — Gwen Hill struck out nine to earn the victory Tuesday as Hebron Christian defeated Oconee County 11-5.
The Lions pounded out 13 hits with Morgan Smith (1-for-3, two RBIs), Sarah Duran (2-for-4, three RBIs), Addi McCullough (2-for-3), Olivia Brewer (2-for-3, RBI), Britt Sissom (1-for-2), Hill (2-for-4), Lauren Kyranakis (2-for-3) and Natalie Helton (1-for-1) leading the way.
