LAWRENCEVILLE — Ahmari Braden’s hitting, pitching and defense highlighted the Mountain View softball team’s 11-8, comeback win over Walnut Grove on Tuesday.
Braden was 4-for-4 with an RBI, three runs and four stolen bases to lead the Bears’ offense, and also was the winning pitcher after going 3 2/3 innings in relief. She also had an amazing diving catch in center field to prevent an extra base hit.
Mountain View (7-6), which trailed 6-1 early, also got a big game from Callie Shrope, who had three hits and two RBIs.
Bella Teems (two hits, RBI), Chloe Jones (two hits, RBI), Bria Finley (hit, two RBIs) and Sarah Kate Sportsman (hit, RBI) were the Bears’ other top offensive contributors.
SOFTBALL
Buford 11, Collins Hill 0
SUWANEE — Buford rolled to an 11-0 win at Collins Hill in Region 8-AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
Adriana Martinez blasted her second grand slam home run of the season for the Wolves (11-0, 4-0), who also got big games at the plate from Emma Castorri (2-for-3, home run, two RBIs, run), Kylie Gower (3-for-3, two runs, stolen base) and Isabel Rettiger (1-for-3, two RBIs, run).
Olivia Duncan (6-0) pitched three scoreless innings for the win, scattering two hits. She struck out three and walked one. Emma Grace Williams pitched two scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out two.
Lanier drops two
SUGAR HILL — Lanier lost a region doubleheader to Apalachee by scores of 8-0 and 12-0 on Tuesday.
Kell 10, GAC 0
MARIETTA — Greater Atlanta Christian fell 10-0 to Kell in region play Tuesday.
Hebron 5, Stephens County 4
TOCCOA — Hebron Christian pulled out a 5-4 region win in eight innings at Stephens County on Tuesday.
Reagen Eve pitched a complete game for the victory.
Morgan Smith (3-for-3, intentionally walked twice), Olivia Brewer (2-for-4), Addi McCullough (2-for-3, home run) and Sarah Duran (2-for-3) led the Lions’ hitters.
