North Gwinnett’s softball program has long been lauded as one of the best in Northeast Georgia, and five state championships (including titles in 2016 and 2021) and 15 region crowns help define the team’s legacy.
There’s been a host of outstanding individuals that have played at North Gwinnett and senior shortstop Bella Faw certainly belongs in the conversation when talking about the Bulldogs’ best.
“She’s a special kid,” North Gwinnett softball coach Amber Heil said of Faw, a four-year starter who holds the school records for hits in a season (58) and hits in a career (167). “She’s played everywhere on the infield for us besides first base. She’s an incredible defensive player and her offensive numbers really exploded this year.
“But the thing with Bella that I don’t always see in players is she has just gotten better every single year. When she came in as a freshman, we knew — you can watch her and see how special she is. It’s going to be interesting to see her growth because probably more than any player I’ve ever coached she’s grown over these four years.”
“It feels great to be considered one of the top players from this program,” said Faw. “Being mentioned with people like Grace Connelly and Chandler Dennis is awesome.”
Faw was among five seniors who provided critical leadership for the Bulldogs in 2022 as North Gwinnett posted a 29-8 overall record, won the Region 7-AAAAAAA championship and advanced to the state playoffs in Columbus for the third consecutive season, finishing third overall.
For the season, Faw — who has signed to play at Tennessee — hit .547 with seven home runs, 41 RBIs, 37 runs, 14 doubles and 11 stolen bases. She was named the GACA Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year and is also the Gwinnett Daily Post’s Softball Player of the Year.
Faw, who has been playing softball for 13 years, has plenty of talent, but it’s her determination to succeed that has brought her to the top of the help in Gwinnett County.
“She’s the kid who is constantly having to wrap her hands so she doesn’t get blisters,” said Heil, noting that in four years Faw missed only one game and that was because she was on her official visit to Knoxville. “If she doesn’t like how she felt that day or felt she had a bad game, she’ll come in before practice to hit or will stay afterwards. She’s very talented and when you combine that with her work ethic, that’s why she’s such a special player.”
“Over the last four years, my hitting developed well,” said Faw. “I’ve always been good with my glove but I think my overall hitting and power has improved. I work out at least five days a week, so that helps with my power but I also hit a lot. ... During the season I try to hit every day. I do lots of drill work and try to work on the outside pitch a lot with my dad in the cages.”
The versatile shortstop admitted she had to come out of her shell in her early days at North Gwinnett and added the mentorship she experienced as a freshman and sophomore solidified her resolve to pay it forward when the time came.
“At freshman tryouts, I was nervous and didn’t really talk much or smile much,” said Faw. “In my freshman and sophomore years, I really had great people, great seniors that took me in and drove me everywhere and hung out with me. Being able to see them lead with that example was great and it helped me become a leader and develop some leadership skills for these last two years. Our coaches were awesome. They always supported me and having those great people around me helped me improve as a player and all around.”
“She checks all the boxes,” said Heil. “She’s a quiet leader, which is not a bad thing because sometimes you have a lot of people that are very vocal, and she’s a quiet leader who leads by example and with her work ethic. She goes hard all the time.”
There were a host of reasons Faw chose Tennessee, which has made seven visits to the Women’s College World Series and has won three SEC championships.
“There was such a great family environment when I was there and the coaches were so amazing and so welcoming,” she said. “When I was on my visit, the team was very welcoming and I really love the campus and my sister Valeria is also going there, so it’s great to have family there. I love it all around. Everything about it is amazing.”
Heil, a North Gwinnett alum who played collegiately at Abraham Baldwin in Tifton, believes Faw has the opportunity to make an immediate impact at Tennessee.
“Tennessee is one of the upper-tier SEC programs, but when it comes to Bella and what I’ve seen, I absolutely think she can contribute early,” said Heil.
Faw said that her time on the field and in the halls of North Gwinnett won’t ever be forgotten.
“It’s been four of the best years of my life and it’s sad that I’m graduating and I feel like I’m getting old so fast but I’m excited,” she said. “These last four years have gone by fast, but I’m ready for the next chapter in my life. But I will forever cherish all the memories I have of North Gwinnett.”
