Over the past four years, there has been little, if anything, more consistent in Gwinnett County's high school softball scene than Dallis Goodnight.
After three straight all-county seasons, the last two first-team honors, the Mill Creek outfielder saved her best for last both on and off the field.
“Obviously, it was a strange year, to say the least. But on the field, Dallis was still Dallis,” Mill Creek coach Paul Pierce said of his star senior and 2020 Daily Post Player of the Year. “Dallis has put up big numbers (since she was) a freshman, and she hit the highest she's ever hit this year. I think she hit .583 … and stole 52 bases.
“So she's done a lot of great things on the field. I guess you come to expect it and get used to it. Sad to say, but you kind of grow to expect those things, kind of like (NFL All-Pro quarterback) Tom Brady. But seeing her grow off the field and mature and (take a bigger role) in the leadership … was good to see.”
Indeed, Goodnight was her usual dependable self throughout the 2020 campaign — getting on base (.623 on-base percentage) and often coming around to score (45 runs).
And she was definitely as disruptive a force to opposing defenses on the basepaths as ever, as her 52 steals blew past the Gwinnett County Public Schools single-season record of 43 set by Parkview's Destiny Beckham in 2016, and expanded the GCPS career record she'd already set as a junior to 173, some 61 more than second-place Taylor Denton of Grayson.
The way Goodnight sees it, that is simply the only way she knows how to play.
“I would just say I had more experience this year,” Goodnight said. “So maybe it was just my timing. … I just try to focus on playing the game and doing what I need to do for the team for that game. That's where my success comes from.
“My job was really just to get on base this year, so I just focused on doing whatever I could to get on base depending on how the defense was playing and what the pitcher is like. I still have the same aggression, but I was maybe more confident this year. So that obviously helps a lot.”
She admits, however, that the extra leadership role she was asked to take on this season was a little more challenging, especially with slew of younger teammates for her and her fellow seniors to lead, along with the disruption that the coronavirus protocols brought.
“At first, it was kind of hard because normally, all summer we'd be practicing and getting to know the team," Goodnight said. "That was our time to really get to know each other before the season starts and just bond, but we didn't have that until a little bit into the season, when we were allowed into the locker room.
“So I think the big thing was our chemistry, but once we were allowed in the locker room, it felt pretty normal. Everyone was on board. We were just glad we had a season. … Having to get (the freshmen) on board with the chemistry and teach them our standards, I think that was just the hardest thing. … We wanted to keep tradition.”
As much of an adjustment as she endured for her senior season, she knows that next year will be filled with even more when she heads off to play college softball for Southeastern Conference power Alabama.
But she says she is ready to meet whatever challenges that transition brings.
“With COVID, … I'm expecting there to be differences, but I'm hoping they figure it out so we can have our season (uninterrupted),” Goodnight said. "I'm expecting more work. I'll be working all day, and I'm expecting to have to manage my time better … and staying on top of everything.
“But I'm not really nervous because of all the hope you have (in college programs). They're incredible, and they'll make sure we have everything we need.”
