When Emily Digby first showed up on the softball field at Dacula High School as a freshman in 2019, both she and the Falcons’ program were in quite a different place from where they are now.
Not that either were in a bad place.
Digby came in as one of seven wide-eyed newcomers in the Class of 2023 looking to make an impact on the high school level anyway they could.
And in her case, that meant getting into the lineup by playing a different position from her regular one.
The Dacula program, meanwhile, had been enjoying some solid recent success with four winning seasons in the previous six years.
However, it was looking to ascend to another level after the retirement of one of Gwinnett County’s winningest coaches in Tracy Keefer and turned to one of her former players, Kelli Poff, to guide it there.
Three seasons, 69 wins and two appearances in the Class AAAAAA state tournament in Columbus later, both the 2021 Daily Post Player of the Year and the Falcons have grown up in a big way.
And the parallel path Digby and her teammate have taken to maturity has been quite stark.
“She’s a great kid,” Poff said of Digby. “Her character’s amazing. She’s rare, and she’s special. She has changed the trajectory of Dacula softball, for sure.
“Her freshman year, we made it to Columbus and got third at state. That was the first time in 20 years that Dacula had been to Columbus. The last time Dacula was there, I was a senior playing for Keefer. Then we got back there my first year as a coach with Dig playing center field as a freshman. So yeah, to me her leadership has changed, and kind of shaped, what Dacula softball really is.”
From the perspective of Digby — who has broken seven school records set by the likes of such legendary Falcons as (former Alabama All-American) Brittany Rogers and (current Georgia Tech player) Jin Sileo in her career, including three this season alone – the changing and shaping has been a two-way street.
After moving back to her natural shortstop position and earning All-County honors all three of her varsity seasons, culminating with a monster junior season, she sees herself as a much different player and person from the timid freshman she was just three years ago.
But those changes go far beyond the success she’s had on the field, including hitting .478 with 12 home runs, 27 RBIs, a 1.797 OPS, eight doubles, 53 runs scored and 27 walks, 18 of those intentional.
“I definitely feel like my leadership role has changed,” Digby said. “My freshman year, just like any freshman would be, I came in a little shy. But I had teammates like Jin Sileo and Elizabeth Soto and Sydney Boulware, who were able to guide me through and (show me) how to be a better leader. I feel like I used all those steps through my sophomore and now through my junior year, and I feel like I’m a better leader.
“And our program (is better). … Our program is really something you normally don’t see more of in Georgia. Our program is full of love and always being there for somebody. I feel like even though it was a really great freshman year, it got even better sophomore and junior years. So I’m super excited for next year.”
As excited as Digby and the Falcons, especially her fellow juniors, are about 2022, they are also quite determined.
After finishing third at the state tournament as freshmen and going two and out in this year’s tournament, they feel like they have a little unfinished business left for their senior season.
“Next year for the seniors and I, it’s literally all or nothing,” said Digby, who is already committed to play college softball at Georgia. “So my class, … we’re really going to have to step up and be leaders and guide the underclassmen, or even the upcoming juniors, and tell them, ‘Hey, we want to be this team. We want to be the team that’s always up. We want to be the team that people say they don’t want to play.’
“Obviously, it’s not going to be easy, but nothing that you want is going to come easy. So we’ve just got to keep working go after that extra step that we’ve all been waiting for and just keep practicing and hopefully that next step will come.”
