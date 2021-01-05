In a 2020 high school softball season full of uncertainty and change, Kylie Macy's main aim was quite simple — one the Grayson pitcher shared with her head coach Bill Batchelor.
“Coach Batchelor, he tried to change the least amount he could,” the senior right-hander said. “I don't think much changed, but it was just hard in general.”
Indeed, in a season dominated by restrictions, adjustments and protocols in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, avoiding change would seem to be a near impossible task.
Yet for the 2020 Daily Post Pitcher of the Year, the season was pretty much steady as she goes.
Her numbers this fall — a 26-2 record with a 0.66 ERA and a school single season-record 283 strikeouts in 167 1/3 innings, plus seven no-hitters, including two perfect games — were very much on par with or slightly better than those of a year ago.
And her team leadership in the circle was no different than that which she displayed in earning first-team all-county honors from the Daily Post the previous two seasons.
"Kylie is everything you would want in a pitcher,” Batchelor said of Macy, who will leave the Grayson program as the Rams' all-time leader in career wins (69) and strikeouts (770). “All eyes were always on her and she handled that pressure extremely well. She was dominant and has all the stats prove it. She never showed her emotions except to pick up her teammates or cheer them on.
“Her work ethic could not be matched on or off the field. She was a student of the game and was like having another coach on the field. Kylie's demeanor is what separates her from others. She always gives credit to others and would never think of putting herself about her team. Teammates, coaches and opponents all have the upmost respect for her. Kylie is the total package."
If there was one thing Macy definitely wanted to change from a year ago, it was how the season ended after she and the Rams wound up just three runs short over two games before falling to Mountain View in the finals of the Class AAAAAAA state championship.
Despite Grayson posting its fifth straight region title, 2020 didn't quite work out that way after the Rams dropped a heartbreaking three-game loss to eventual state runner-up North Gwinnett in the state quarterfinal series.
But that result didn't keep Macy and her teammates from achieving one other goal for her senior season — one that might also seem an unreachable one given the eventual result and the circumstances every athletic team in the nation were forced to endure during the pandemic.
“Obviously, I wasn't happy about (how the season ended)," Macy admitted. “The next day, when we were supposed to play (in Columbus had the team won), … I was really upset about it.
“Last year, our goal was to win state, which obviously didn't happen. But I think everybody just wanted to have fun this year. The more we have fun, (the more games) we win. That's really it.”
Macy should have more fun in store for her after she graduates high school in the spring and heads off to study and pitch in the Southeastern Conference at the University of Georgia.
While she is hopeful the situation will be a little closer to what a usual season would be like by that time, she is prepared to deal with whatever she has to do to make the transition to college a smooth one.
“I hope things are more normal, but … I'm just going to keep on working, trying to get better,” Macy said. “I'm just hoping for the best, I guess.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.