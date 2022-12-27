Olivia Duncan.JPG

Buford's Olivia Duncan will play college softball at Clemson.

 Special Photo

Over the last four years, Buford pitcher Olivia Duncan and her senior classmates on the Wolves softball team had accomplished much but for the brass ring that had eluded them for three seasons — a state softball championship.

Happily for Duncan and company, Buford went 32-1, won the Region 8-AAAAAAA championship and went 4-0 in Columbus to capture the state crown, the 11th in school history and the first since 2016. 

