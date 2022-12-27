Over the last four years, Buford pitcher Olivia Duncan and her senior classmates on the Wolves softball team had accomplished much but for the brass ring that had eluded them for three seasons — a state softball championship.
Happily for Duncan and company, Buford went 32-1, won the Region 8-AAAAAAA championship and went 4-0 in Columbus to capture the state crown, the 11th in school history and the first since 2016.
“It’s really special, especially because it’s my senior year,” said Duncan, a four-year starter who has signed with Clemson. “Softball hasn’t won in a couple of years, and ever since my freshman year, all the girls in my class knew we had to win one before we got out of here. We’ve grown up together playing softball and Columbus was our last time playing together and it was really special to get it done and walk out of there as state champions.”
“It was a great season. The girls played very well throughout the year and played for each other,” said coach Trent Adams, who just completed his second year as head coach but has been aligned with the program for nearly two decades. “All year, we stressed that it’s got to be good in the locker room and it was and it reflected how well we played on the field. We were close-knit. We hammered on the idea that it’s got to be a team effort, a family effort.”
The Gwinnett Daily Post’s Pitcher of the Year, Duncan more than held up her end of the bargain in the circle, posting a 13-1 record with a 1.61 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 87 innings of work. The statistic that jumps out, however, is that of the 339 batters Duncan faced, she walked only six.
Read that again — she walked only six batters all season long.
“I love it as a coach — we coaches talk all the time about being competitive in the circle and at the plate and to pitch to contact, and Olivia did that,” said Adams.
There’s little question that when it’s more likely than not that the ball is going to be put in play, fielders are more attuned to the action and there’s little question Duncan’s teammates enjoyed playing behind her.
“Any time you have a pitcher that’s in sync and pitching to contact, it keeps your defense on their toes,” said Adams. “If your pitcher is walking batters and throwing a lot of pitches, the defense can get on their heels a little bit and can be caught off guard, which is when errors occur. The defense loves playing behind her. She’s a groundball pitcher and the right side knows it’s going to get a majority of the balls and they did a great job backing her up.”
“My mindset for every batter is to get ahead in the count and make the batter work more than you do,” said Duncan, who also hit .325 with eight home runs, 21 RBIs and a .700 slugging percentage this fall. “If you can get on them early, it puts them under pressure, and under that pressure they’re more likely to make a mistake. Ground balls are just as important as strikeouts. My fielders have been great. Our defense was really good this year and I’m glad we were able to support each other.”
While Adams — who has known Duncan since she was in the second grade — extolled her command, velocity, spin and pinpoint precision in the circle, Duncan said her emotional control was her primary asset.
“My strength is my composure,” she said. “It’s something I value the most and I think I do a good job with it. Making sure that no matter what the situation — whether I gave up a shot or struck somebody out — I want my expression and body language to be the same. It shows your team that everything is under control, and it’s something I’ve been able to focus on and value over my pitching.”
“She’s got the pitcher’s mentality — she wants to ball in her hand and she’s not going to get upset in the circle,” said Adams. “She may have given up back-to-back home runs or she may be working on a perfect game — you can never tell by her demeanor. She’s not going to stress — she’s a competitor in that circle.”
Buford is among the state’s elite softball programs and the number of outstanding players who have worn the green and gold is considerable. Adams, who has just about seen it all, said there’s a place for Duncan among Buford’s all-time best.
“She would definitely be up there,” said Adams, who added that he thinks Duncan will be able to contribute immediately at Clemson. “Liv’s numbers are very impressive — they jump off at you. I’ve seen a lot of good ones come through here in my 17 years and she’s definitely one of them.”
“That means a lot to me,” said Duncan. “I’ve been going to Buford since the first grade, and being able to grow up and play sports at Buford is something special. They preach family — loving each other, loving your teammates, loving your coaches. The values I’ve learned here I’ll never forget and will take with me to college.”
