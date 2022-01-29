PEACHTREE CORNERS — Kaitlyn Bobo’s three goals fueled Wesleyan’s girls soccer team to a 4-0 win over Flowery Branch, ranked fifth in Class AAAA, on Friday.
Laurel Edge added a goal in the win, and Cady Triplett delivered two assists. The Wolves (2-0), unranked in A Private, also got a shutout from goalkeeper Grace Elsevier.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mill Creek 10, Grayson 0
HOSCHTON — Sloan Spees scored six goals Friday in fifth-ranked Mill Creek’s 10-0 win over Grayson on Friday.
Ella Vasquez scored twice for the Hawks, while Katie Tucker and Maya Zmistowski added a goal each. Mia Jackson, Ella Williams, Emma Kate Schroll and Zmistowski had assists.
Brookwood 4, South Forsyth 0
SNELLVILLE — Stella Allen’s three goals powered sixth-ranked Brookwood to a 4-0 win over South Forsyth on Friday.
Sydney Farr also had a goal in the Broncos’ season opener.
Discovery 2, Central Gwinnett 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Jayeli Ramos scored both goals Friday in Discovery’s 2-0 win over rival Central Gwinnett.
Karen Gonzalez had an assist, Nathalia Escobar was stellar in the defense and Nancy Sierra and Rivera Gutierrez made big saves in goal for the Titans.
Buford 6, Collins Hill 0
SUWANEE — Six different Buford players scored in Friday night’s 6-0 win at Collins Hill.
The third-ranked Wolves got goals from Carley Borgelt, Shea Owings, Victoria Bahr, Natalie Debella, Sophia Martelli and Neely Kerr. Kennadie Marchand and Alina Pope shared the shutout at goalkeeper.
Mountain View 2, Eastside 0
COVINGTON — Mountain View scored twice in the second half Friday night for a 2-0 win over Eastside.
Devi Dehaney scored off a cross from Eva Lea Hoffman 56 seconds into the second half, then Hoffman provided an insurance goal 15 minutes later. B.G. Dunn and Zee Williams shared the shutout at goalkeeper.
Chamblee 3, Peachtree Ridge 1
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge lost 3-1 to Chamblee, ranked 10th in AAAAA, on Friday.
GAC 0, Holy Innocents’ 0
NORCROSS — No. 2-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian came away with a 0-0 draw against Holy Innocents’ on Friday.
Providence 1, Cedar Shoals 1
LILBURN — Providence Christian got a second-half equalizer Friday night in a 1-1 tie with Cedar Shoals.
Parker Smith had the Storm’s goal. Providence is 1-0-1 on the season.
BOYS SOCCER
Mountain View 5, Eastside 1
COVINGTON — Mountain View cruised to a 5-1 win Friday night against Eastside.
Obed Salmeron scored twice for the Bears, while Nick Braziunas, Diego Martinez and Jerome Ackah added a goal each.
Lanier 2, Norcross 2
SUGAR HILL — Lanier and Norcross fought to a 2-2 tie Friday.
Jorge Sotelo had the game’s first goal for Norcross before Lanier scored twice to go up 2-1. The Blue Devils’ Rodrigo Ramirez scored the tying goal on a penalty kick.
Buford 1, Collins Hill 1
SUWANEE — Buford and Collins Hill, ranked 10th in AAAAAAA, battled to a 1-1 draw Friday.
Lucas Stephenson had a goal off an assist from Sergio Garcia for Buford (1-0-1).
Cedar Shoals 2, Providence 1
LILBURN — No. 7-ranked Providence Christian fell 2-1 to Cedar Shoals on Friday.
Sully Croker had the Storm’s goal.
Flowery Branch 7, Wesleyan 1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan, No. 1 in A Private, fell 7-1 to Flowery Branch, ranked fifth in AAAA, on Friday.
