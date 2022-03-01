LOGANVILLE — Stella Allen scored six goals, including the 100th of her high school career, as third-ranked Brookwood defeated Grayson 10-0 in Region 4-AAAAAAA girls soccer on Tuesday.
Sydney Farr had two goals and four assists in the win, and Hayden Barnett had a goal and two assists. Maddie Allen scored her first high school goal for the Broncos, while Selma Feriz and Jazmine Cardenas added an assist each.
GIRLS SOCCER
Peachtree Ridge 1, GAC 0
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge, ranked fifth in AAAAAAA, got the game’s only goal on a penalty kick from Layla Sirdah for a 1-0 win over Greater Atlanta Christian, ranked second in AAA, on Tuesday.
Lion goalkeeper Cieara Johnson saved a PK to keep the game scoreless.
Archer 4, Norcross 1
NORCROSS — Archer defeated Norcross 4-1 Tuesday for a big win in 7-AAAAAAA play.
Aria Hazzard, Isa Gonzalez, Ansley Ramon and Janya Gonzalez had goals for the Tigers (6-2, 3-1), while Anna Yount and Emily Perry had assists.
Discovery 4, Berkmar 1
LILBURN — Discovery defeated Berkmar 4-1 in 7-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Jayeli Ramos (two goals), Anniella Carrillo (one goal, one assist), Kennedy Bryant (one goal), Jocelyn Ramos (one assist) and Stephanie Ramos (one assist) led the Titans.
Shiloh 9, Winder-Barrow 1
SNELLVILLE — Cameryn Maddox had five goals and three assists Tuesday, powering Shiloh to a 9-1 win over Winder-Barrow in 8-AAAAAA.
Casey Maddox (one goal, four assists), Blanca Cruz (two goals, one assist), Ameliah Dixon (one goal) and Anakaren Martinez (one assist) were other key contributors for the Generals.
Goalie Aniyah Smith made six saves in the win.
Lanier 5, Central Gwinnett 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Lanier blanked Central Gwinnett 5-0 for an 8-AAAAAA win on Tuesday.
Emily Andrews scored two of the Longhorns’ goals, while Alyssa Willis, Zoe Zagotti and Naomi Moleka had a goal each. Riley Copeland and Isabelle Aurelia added assists.
Goalkeeper Sydney Hunter recorded the shutout.
Buford 10, Dacula 0
BUFORD — No. 2-ranked Buford rolled to a 10-0 victory over Dacula on Tuesday in 8-AAAAAA.
Wesleyan 8, Providence 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Lainey Jerding scored three goals, her second hat trick of the season, on Tuesday as top-ranked Wesleyan blanked Providence Christian 8-0.
Laurel Edge (two goals, one assist), Cady Triplett (one goal, one assist) and Bella Wadkins (one goal, one assist) and Teagan Wilkenloh (one goal) also contributed for the Wolves (7-1, 1-0).
Hebron 11, Elbert County 1
ELBERTON — Mia Glisson had six goals and an assist Tuesday in sixth-ranked Hebron Christian’s 11-1 win over Elbert County.
The Lions (5-1) led 4-0 at halftime before pulling away with seven second-half goals. Emma Martin (one goal, three assists), Sofia Bombaloff (one goal, three assists) and Mikayla Trapp (two goals, one assist) had multiple-point games in the win. Hayley Reddick also had a goal, while Keira Oliver, Addie Martin and Chloe Lewis added assists.
BOYS SOCCER
Peachtree Ridge 5, GAC 2
SUWANEE — Rio Onwumere scored twice Tuesday as Peachtree Ridge, ranked sixth in AAAAAAA, posted a 5-2 win over Greater Atlanta Christian, ranked first in AAA.
Juan Gallego-Garzon, Ousman Jasseh and Jared Vazquez also had goals for the Lions, while Dominik Kosut and Stephane Shongo had assists.
South Gwinnett 2, Parkview 0
SNELLVILLE — No. 7 South Gwinnett defeated Parkview 2-0 in 4-AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
Rahjae Nelson and Armindo Palmer had the Comets’ goals, while goalkeeper Erik Calvillo recorded the shutout.
Archer 5, Norcross 4
NORCROSS — Archer broke a 3-3 tie with two goals in the second half, and held on for a 5-4 win over Norcross in 7-AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
Norcross falls to 6-3-1 overall and 3-2 in the region.
Dacula 1, Buford 0
BUFORD — Dacula squeaked past No. 7-ranked Buford 1-0 in 8-AAAAAA on Tuesday.
Buford falls to 6-2-1 overall and 3-2 in the region.
Providence 3, Wesleyan 1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Vincent Maraschiello had two goals and Sully Croker scored one in Providence Christian’s 3-1 win over No. 4-ranked Wesleyan on Tuesday.
August Larson and Aaron Lee had assists for the Storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.