SNELLVILLE — Stella Allen scored all three goals Friday in Brookwood’s 3-0 win over Loganville.
The Broncos are 2-0 on the season, winning both games by shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mill Creek 4, Norcross 1
NORCROSS — Ari Manrique scored twice in third-ranked Mill Creek’s 4-1 victory over 10th-ranked Norcross on Friday.
The Hawks (1-0) also got a goal each from Morgan Amrozowicz and Ashley Summrell, along with assists from Maya Zmistowski and Manrique.
Mountain View 2, Dacula 1
DACULA — Mountain View rallied from a goal down at halftime for a 2-1 win at Dacula on Friday.
A goal from Devi Dehaney, assisted by Angie Garcia, tied the score, the Garcia assisted the game-winning goal from Nathalie Rodriguez. Bella Intharaksa and Samantha Haley played well defensively for the Bears.
Discovery 7, South Gwinnett 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — Theanna Burnett connected with Jocelyn Ramos for a goal 18 seconds into the match, and Discovery cruised to a 7-2 win over South Gwinnett on Friday.
Kimmy Altamirano assisted Jayeli Ramos for the Titans’ second goal, and Jocelyn Ramos assisted Altamirano for another goal. Jocelyn Ramos’ header assisted the fourth goal of the first half that was scored by Jayeli Ramos.
Kim Zavala’s assist to Stephanie Ramos opened the second-half scoring, and Jayeli Ramos tacked on two penalty kick goals.
Archer 4, Rockdale 0
CONYERS — Aniyah Collier had a hat trick Friday in Archer’s 4-0 win at Rockdale County.
Janya Gonzalez had the other goal for the Tigers, who also got two assists from Bailey Francis and one assist from Vanessa Barbosa.
West Forsyth 6, Peachtree Ridge 0
CUMMING — Peachtree Ridge lost 6-0 on the road against West Forsyth on Friday.
Buford 1, Wesleyan 1
BUFORD — Buford and Wesleyan battled to a 1-1 draw Friday night.
Kaitlyn Bobo scored an early goal for Wesleyan, then Buford got the equalizer when Alli Treadwell finished off a free kick assist from Carolyn Calzada.
BOYS SOCCER
Peachtree Ridge 2, West Forsyth 1 (PKs)
CUMMING — Peachtree Ridge squeaked past West Forsyth 2-1 Friday night, winning on penalty kicks.
Goalkeeper Sebastian Zavala made a save during the PK round, while Stephane Shongo, Aayan Verma, Kaleb Thomas and Dennis Lee converted PKs for the Lions. Shongo scored Peachtree Ridge’s goal in regulation off an assist from Daniel Romero.
Grayson 3, Collins Hill 2
LOGANVILLE — Marlon Mayen scored twice and Alex Garcia-Villegas scored once in Grayson’s 3-2 win over Collins Hill on Friday.
It was the season opener for the Rams.
Mill Creek 3, Norcross 2
NORCROSS — Mill Creek pulled out a tight 3-2 win over Norcross on Friday in a match that was tied 0-0 at halftime.
Mill Creek got two goals from Rosemond Lekeaka and one goal from Philip Nowak. Jesse Lee and Oliver Gomes had assists.
Alex Chimbanda scored Norcross’ first goal off an assist from Juan Pozo, and Chimbanda assisted the second goal, which was scored by Malik Salawu.
Brookwood 7, Loganville 2
SNELLVILLE — Elvis Lejlic scored three goals and Nathan Walker scored two Friday as Brookwood defeated Loganville 7-2.
Nick Guzman and Sam Brokopp had a goal each in the win.
Archer 8, Rockdale 0
CONYERS — Barzee Blama’s four goals and an assist lifted Archer to an 8-0 win over Rockdale on Friday.
Shaddai Campbell, Cody Busboom, Jacob Herzog and Javier Juarez also scored for the Tigers (2-0), who have won both games this season by shutout. Rogellio Domench and Giovanni Boateng shared the shutout at goalkeeper.
Mountain View 2, Dacula 1
DACULA — Sammy Ismael had a goal and an assist Friday in Mountain View’s 2-1 win over Dacula.
Ezra Hoffman also scored for the Bears, and Juan Atehortua added an assist.
Buford 2, Wesleyan 0
BUFORD — Buford stayed unbeaten with a 2-0 win over Wesleyan on Friday.
The Wolves (2-0) got goals from Adrian Alvarez and Edgar Ramirez. Josh Mott added an assist in the win.
Marist 3, GAC 1
ATLANTA — Greater Atlanta Christian came up short in a 3-1 loss at Marist on Friday.
Damola Salami scored the Spartans’ only goal.
