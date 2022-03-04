SNELLVILLE — Stella Allen became the leading goal scorer in the history of Brookwood girls soccer in Friday night’s 10-0 win over South Gwinnett in Region 4-AAAAAAA play.
Allen scored seven of the third-ranked Broncos’ 10 goals, giving her a school-record 108 in her career. She broke the record despite having her 2020 season limited to five matches when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring sports season.
Sydney Farr had two goals and three assists in Friday’s victory, and Jada Thomas scored once. Hayden Burnett had three assists, and Tamia Smokes had one assist.
GIRLS SOCCER
Discovery 2, Grayson 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery defeated Grayson 2-0 Friday behind two goals from Jocelyn Ramos.
Zoi Sinclair had an assist for the Titans, while Gabi Paulding, Morgan McDowell and Lennyz Claros Ramirez played well on defense.
Mill Creek 5, Mountain View 0
HOSCHTON — Tenth-ranked Mill Creek shut down Mountain View in a 5-0 win Friday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Ash Summrell, Abby Graeser, Becca Graeser, Alexa Aronoff and Riley Renwick had the Hawks’ goals, while Sloan Spees, Maya Zmistowski, Abby Graeser, Aronoff and Becca Graeser had assists.
Collins Hill 2, North Gwinnett 1 (PKs)
SUWANEE — Collins Hill defeated North Gwinnett 2-1, winning on penalty kicks, Friday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Norcross 2, Meadowcreek 1
NORCROSS — Cam Chapman and Natalie Maguire scored goals Friday as Norcross edged Meadowcreek 2-1 in 7-AAAAAAA.
Tessa Balsman added an assist for the Blue Devils.
Shiloh 5, Habersham 4 (2 OT)
MOUNT AIRY — Casey Maddox scored the game-winning goal Friday as Shiloh outlasted Habersham Central 5-4 in double overtime for an 8-AAAAAA victory.
Maddox also had two assists in the win, while Blanca Cruz scored three goals and Cameryn Maddox had a goal and two assists. Goalkeeper Aniyah Smith made 15 saves.
Buford 8, Lanier 0
SUGAR HILL — Second-ranked Buford pulled away in the second half for an 8-0 win over Lanier in Friday’s 8-AAAAAA matchup.
Providence 1, Loganville Christian 0
LILBURN — Heidi Whitten’s game-winning goal lifted Providence Christian to a 1-0 win over Loganville Christian on Friday.
Goalkeeper Caroline Beckner earned the shutout.
Wesleyan 9, Apalachee 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — No. 1 Wesleyan dominated Apalachee in a 9-0 victory Friday.
Lainey Jerding (three goals, one assist), Kaitlyn Bobo (two goals, two assists), Bella Wadkins (two goals), Cady Triplett (one goal, one assist) and Kendrick Archer (one goal) led the Wolves (8-1).
BOYS SOCCER
Collins Hill 3, North Gwinnett 2 (PKs)
SUWANEE — Eighth-ranked Collins Hill edged North Gwinnett on penalty kicks for a 3-2 victory in 8-AAAAAAA on Friday.
Emmanuel Gyasi had both of the Eagles’ goals.
Mountain View 3, Mill Creek 0
HOSCHTON — Mountain View blanked Mill Creek 3-0 Friday in an 8-AAAAAAA match.
Tino Isaza scored two goals and Ezra Hoffman scored one for the Bears. Goalkeeper Joshua Fernandez earned the shutout.
South Gwinnett 2, Brookwood 1
SNELLVILLE — Ervin Alic scored twice Friday as No. 7-ranked South Gwinnett beat Brookwood 2-1 in 4-AAAAAAA.
Kenechi Walker and Armindo Palmer had assists for the Comets.
Parkview 10, Newton 0
LILBURN — Parkview dominated Newton for a 10-0 victory in 4-AAAAAAA play on Friday.
John Charlton had four goals and an assist for the Panthers (6-3, 1-1), while Dillon Bennett (three assists), Diego Pereira (two goals, one assist) and Carlos Garcia (one goal, one assist) also had multi-point games. Juan Escobar, Edwin Ceron and Charlie Ashby added a goal each.
Goalkeepers Clay Refling and Eric Zehngraff combined for the shutout.
Lanier 3, Buford 1
SUGAR HILL — Lanier defeated seventh-ranked Buford 3-1 on Friday.
Buford (6-3-1, 3-3) got its goal from Josh Mott off an assist from Nathan Montini.
Providence 9, Loganville Christian 0
LILBURN — Providence Christian routed Loganville Christian 9-0 on Friday.
Vincent Maraschiello (three goals, three assists), Aaron Lee (two assists), August Larson (three goals), Sully Croker (two goals, one assist), Beckham Lee (one goal) and Oscar Cook (one assist) led the Storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.