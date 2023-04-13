South_Gwinnett_Logo.jpg

POWDER SPRINGS — South Gwinnett stunned Region 3-AAAAAAA champion Hillgrove, ranked second in Class AAAAAAA, with a 2-0 victory Wednesday in the first round of the boys soccer state playoffs.

The Comets got one goal early in each half, advancing to a second-round game at Campbell. Vasco Maia scored the first-half goal, and Shiloh Murphy scored in the second half.

