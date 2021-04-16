LAWRENCEVILLE — The boys soccer battle of Lawrenceville ended in a draw Friday night.
Region 8-AAAAAA champion Central Gwinnett, ranked third in Class AAAAAA, rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit for a 2-2 tie with Discovery, the Region 7-AAAAAAA champion. Both teams are headed to next week’s state playoffs as No. 1 seed.
Discovery went up 1-0 in the sixth minute on a goal by Eddie Sippah, and went ahead 2-0 in the 10th minute on Jason Salmeron’s goal.
Central Gwinnett trimmed the deficit to 2-1 by halftime, then scored the equalizer in the second half.
BOYS SOCCER
Norcross 3, Lanier 0
NORCROSS — Norcross celebrated Senior Night with a 3-0 win over Lanier on Thursday.
Osvaldo Martinez-Arroyo, Malik Salawu and Jorge Sotelo had the Blue Devils’ goals. Goalkeeper Fredy Sanchez posted the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Norcross 5, Lanier 1
NORCROSS — Norcross capped the regular season with a 5-1 win over Lanier on Friday.
The Blue Devils honored seniors Teagan Crye, Jade Martinez, Hayley Foster, Arden Scourtis, Liliana Ramos, Claudia Gatti and Morgan Barroukh-Ummels at the match.
Discovery 4, Central Gwinnett 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery defeated visiting Central Gwinnett 4-0 on Friday.
