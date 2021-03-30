LAWRENCEVILLE — Rachel Lifland scored the game-winning goal in overtime off an assist from Bella Intharaksa, and Mountain View upset sixth-ranked Collins Hill 4-3 in Region 8-AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
Lifland, Angie Garcia and Eva Lea Hoffman scored the Bears’ first three goals, and Kristina Blake, Garcia and Meredith Nawrocki had assists.
Mountain View improves to 11-3 overall and 4-3 in the region, while Mountain View improves to 3-11 and 1-6.
GIRLS SOCCER
North Gwinnett 2, Peachtree Ridge 0
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett topped Peachtree Ridge 2-0 in 8-AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
Bree Barley and Halina Santerre scored the Bulldogs’ goals.
Discovery 11, Berkmar 1
LILBURN — Jackie Garcia scored four goals and Jocelyn Ramos had three goals and one assist in Discovery’s 11-1 win over Berkmar in 7-AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
The Titans also got contributions from Kimmy Altamirano (one goal, one assist), Kelly de Santiago (one goal, one assist), Melany Castro Hernandez (one goal), Zoi Sinclair (one goal), Aniellea Carrillo (one assist), Rubi Jaimes (one assist), Gabi Paulding (one assist), Destiny Bacote (one assist) and Karen Gonzalez (one assist).
Norcross 2, Archer 0
NORCROSS — Fifth-ranked Norcross clinched a home match for the state playoff opener with a 2-0 win over Archer in 7-AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
Arden Scourtis and Ellie Johnson scored the Blue Devils’ goals. Norcross is 13-2 on the season, including 10-1 in region play.
Grayson 4, South Gwinnett 1
LOGANVILLE — Adina Thomas and Valerie Baccino scored two goals each Tuesday in Grayson’s 4-1 win over South Gwinnett in 4-AAAAAAA.
Mount Vernon 4, Providence 0
ATLANTA — Providence Christian fell to 7-8 overall and 1-3 in region play with Tuesday’s 4-0 loss at Mount Vernon.
Holy Innocents’ 4, Wesleyan 0
ATLANTA — No. 1 Holy Innocents’ defeated sixth-ranked Wesleyan 4-0 on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
North Gwinnett 3, Peachtree Ridge 1 (OT)
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett kept its 8-AAAAAAA championship hopes alive with a 3-1 overtime win over Peachtree Ridge on Tuesday.
Cody Leach and Adam Burkey had goals for the Bulldogs, who also picked up an own goal.
Juan Gallego-Garson had Peachtree Ridge’s goal off an assist from Kaleb Thomas.
Norcross 2, Archer 0
NORCROSS — Alex Chimbanda scored twice Tuesday in Norcross’ 2-0 win over Archer in 7-AAAAAAA.
Goalkeeper Fredy Sanchez earned the shutout with the help of stellar defense from Rodrigo Ramirez, Josh Trevilla and Fernando Nino.
Berkmar 2, Discovery 0
LILBURN — Berkmar posted a big 7-AAAAAAA win Tuesday, defeating Discovery 2-0.
The Patriots, 6-4 in the region, got a penalty kick goal from Daniel Hernandez and a goal from Carlos Rodas.
South Gwinnett 4, Grayson 0
LOGANVILLE — Sekou Agard and Kadeem Agard scored two goals each in South Gwinnett’s 4-0 win over Grayson in 4-AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
Erik Cavillo posted the shutout at goalkeeper behind a defense led by Jacob Rolon and Jorge Evan-Remigio.
Lanier 5, Buford 0
SUGAR HILL — Lanier rolled to a 5-0 win over Buford on Tuesday.
The Wolves fall to 7-7 overall and 5-7 in the region.
Wesleyan 2, Holy Innocents’ 0
ATLANTA — Ninth-ranked Wesleyan shut out Holy Innocents’ 2-0 on Tuesday.
Mount Vernon 4, Providence 0
ATLANTA — Providence Christian dropped a 4-0 match at Mount Vernon on Tuesday.
Mount Vernon improves to 7-3 overall and 1-1 in the region, while Providence falls to 7-7 and 2-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.