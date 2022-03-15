SUWANEE — Fourth-ranked Peachtree Ridge rolled to a 4-0 victory over rival North Gwinnett in Region 8-AAAAAAA girls soccer on Tuesday.
Sarah Sirdah scored two goals for the Lions, while Betsy Bu and Isabella Tosaki had a goal each.
Peachtree Ridge is 11-2 overall and 4-0 in the region.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mill Creek 2, Forsyth Central 1
CUMMING — Sloan Spees played a part in both goals Tuesday as Mill Creek rallied for a 2-1 win over Forsyth Central.
Spees had a goal and an assist, Mia Jackson had a goal and Riley Renwick had an assist.
Norcross 11, Discovery 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Norcross defeated Discovery 11-1 in 7-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Cam Chapman led the Blue Devils with five goals, Natalie Maguire scored two and Ellie Johnson, Tessa Balsman, Mary Ratcliff and Eva Fernandez had a goal each.
Collins Hill 3, Mountain View 2 (OT)
LAWRENCEVILLE — Collins Hill rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime, where it defeated Mountain View 3-2 in 8-AAAAAAA play.
Parkview 6, Grayson 0
LILBURN — Parkview defeated Grayson 6-0 Tuesday in 4-AAAAAAA play.
Madelin Escobar had two goals in the win, and Ella Price had two goals and an assist, while Marley Camp and Emina Jakupovic had a goal each. Keely Klinect added an assist.
Goalkeeper Sarah Cook earned the shutout.
Buford 10, Central Gwinnett 0
BUFORD — No. 1-ranked Buford coasted to a 10-0 win in 8-AAAAAA play Tuesday against Central Gwinnett.
Shiloh 11, Dacula 1
DACULA — Shiloh overpowered Dacula 11-1 Tuesday in 8-AAAAAA.
Cameryn Maddox (three goals, four assists), Casey Maddox (one goal, four assists) and Blanca Cruz (six goals) led the Generals’ offense. Courtney Owens (one goal), Paula Sarfo (one assist) and Ameliah Dixon (two assists) also contributed in the win.
Generals goalie Aniyah Smith made six saves.
Galloway 2, Providence 1
ATLANTA — A second-half Galloway goal was the difference in Providence Christian’s 2-1 loss Tuesday.
Grace Hauck’s first-half goal off an assist from Heidi Whitten had the Storm tied 1-1 at halftime.
BOYS SOCCER
Peachtree Ridge 2, North Gwinnett 1
SUWANEE — Kaleb Thomas and Stephane Shongo had a goal each Tuesday in No. 3-ranked Peachtree Ridge’s 2-1 win over North Gwinnett.
Norcross 2, Discovery 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Alex Chimbanda and Jordy Roblero scored goals Tuesday as Norcross defeated Discovery 2-1 in 7-AAAAAAA.
Fredy Sanchez, Rodrigo Ramirez, Deji Owoseni, Schuyler Burke and Walker Patino led a stout defensive effort for the Blue Devils (8-4-1, 5-3).
Parkview 6, Grayson 0
LILBURN — Parkview posted an impressive 6-0 win over Grayson in 4-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
The Panthers (8-4-1, 2-2) were led offensively by Diego Pereira (two goals), John Charlton (two goals), Wyatt Smith (one goal, one assist), Dillon Bennett (one goal, two assists), Juan Escobar (one assist) and Carlos Garcia (two assists).
Collins Hill 3, Mountain View 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Emmanuel Gyasi’s two goals helped sixth-ranked Collins Hill to a 3-1 victory over Mountain View in 8-AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
Xavier Gonzalez also had a goal for the Eagles (9-2, 4-0).
Central Gwinnett 4, Buford 2
BUFORD — No. 2-ranked Central Gwinnett topped Buford 4-2 on Tuesday, improving to 11-0-1 overall and 7-0 in Region 8-AAAAAA.
Buford’s goals came from Jefry Lopez and Josh Mott, and Nathan Montini added an assist. The Wolves are 7-5-1 overall and 4-4 in the region.
Providence 6, Galloway 1
ATLANTA — Eighth-ranked Providence Christian posted a 6-1 win over Galloway on Tuesday.
Aaron Lee led the way with three goals and an assist, and Sully Croker had a goal and two assists. Ben Stone and Vincent Maraschiello had a goal each for the Storm, and August Larson added an assist.
