LAWRENCEVILLE — The third-ranked Peachtree Ridge boys soccer team stormed back in the second half and overtime for a 4-2 victory over Mountain View in Region 8-AAAAAAA play Friday.
Mountain View led 2-0 at halftime before two goals from Ousman Jasseh, one off an assist from Rio Onwumere, tied the score and forced overtime. The Lions scored twice in the extra period with a goal each from Kaleb Thomas and Brody Schroeder.
BOYS SOCCER
Brookwood 2, Grayson 1
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood edged Grayson 2-1 in overtime for a 4-AAAAAAA win Friday.
The Broncos’ goals were from Jojo Endraos and Jamiah Burdine.
Collins Hill 2, Mill Creek 0
HOSCHTON — Collins Hill defeated Mill Creek 2-0 Friday, improving to 5-0 in 8-AAAAAAA.
Emmanuel Gyasi and Zaid Handal had the Eagles’ goals.
Buford 4, Winder-Barrow 0
WINDER — Buford won 4-0 at Winder-Barrow in 8-AAAAAA play on Friday.
Juan Borrego scored off a Nathan Montini assist, Lucas Stevenson scored off a Jefry Lopez assist and Masdon Mandall scored an unassisted goal. The Wolves (8-5-1, 5-4) also picked up an own goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mill Creek 4, Collins Hill 0
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek blanked Collins Hill 4-0 in 8-AAAAAAA play on Friday.
Sloan Spees had a goal and an assist, and Emma Kate Schroll, Ashley Sumrell and Ellie Hurd also scored for the Hawks. Ella Williams and Maya Zmistowski had assists.
Brookwood 10, Grayson 0
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood had no problems Friday in a 10-0 win over Grayson in 4-AAAAAAA.
Stella Allen and Sydney Farr scored four goals each for the third-ranked Broncos, while Hayden Barnett and Selma Feriz added a goal each.
Peachtree Ridge 3, Mountain View 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — No. 4-ranked Peachtree Ridge shut out Mountain View 3-0 for an 8-AAAAAAA win Friday.
Lanier 7, Dacula 1
SUGAR HILL — Zoe Zagotti had three goals and an assist Friday, sparking Lanier to a 7-1 win over Dacula in 8-AAAAAA.
Isabelle Aurelia, Naomi Moleka, Kaci Snipes and Alyssa Willis also had goals, and Emily Andrews had three assists.
Buford 9, Winder-Barrow 0
WINDER — No. 1 Buford overpowered Winder-Barrow 9-0 in 8-AAAAAA on Friday.
Providence 2, Berkmar 0
LILBURN — Grace Hauck scored twice Friday in Providence’s 2-0 victory over Berkmar.
Mary Helen Brewer assisted Hauck’s first-half goal, and Haley Quimby had a second-half assist. Storm goalkeeper Caroline Beckner recorded the shutout.
