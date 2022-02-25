HOSCHTON — Andrew Lucisano scored in the final minute Friday as fifth-ranked Peachtree Ridge edged Mill Creek 3-2 in Region 8-AAAAAAA boys soccer.
The Lions improve to 7-2 overall and 1-1 in the region, while Mill Creek falls to 4-3 and 1-1.
BOYS SOCCER
Buford 2, Habersham 0
MOUNT AIRY — Lucas Stevenson scored both goals in No. 9 Buford’s 2-0, 8-AAAAAA win over Habersham Central on Friday.
Buford improves to 6-1-1 overall and 3-1 in the region.
AIS 7, Providence 1
ATLANTA — Providence Christian lost 7-1 to top-ranked Atlanta International on Friday. Sully Croker had the Storm’s only goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
Archer 5, Discovery 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Janya Gonzalez had three goals and Emily Perry had three assists Friday in Archer’s 5-1 win over visiting Discovery in 7-AAAAAAA.
Kerrigan Melville and Anais Ruiz also had goals for the Tigers (5-2, 2-1).
Norcross 3, Centennial 3
NORCROSS — Norcross battled Centennial to a 3-3 draw Friday.
Cam Chapman, Tessa Balsman and Ava Anderson had the Blue Devils’ goals.
Shiloh 10, Central Gwinnett 0
SNELLVILLE — Blanca Cruz had five goals and an assist Friday as Shiloh defeated Central Gwinnett 10-0 in 8-AAAAAA.
Cameryn Maddox (two goals, two assists), Paula Sarfo (one goal), Casey Maddox (one goal, two assists), Courtney Owens (one goal), Ameliah Dixon (one assisst) and Aniyah Smith (five saves at goalkeeper) also played well in the win.
Wesleyan 6, Mount Pisgah 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — No. 1 Wesleyan was too much for Mount Pisgah in Friday night’s 6-0 victory.
Teagan Wilkenloh and Lainey Jerding led the Wolves (6-1) with two goals each, Laurel Edge had a goal and two assists and Olivia Cardile scored once, while goalkeepers Grace Elsevier and Alex Edgar combined for their sixth shutout of the season.
AIS 10, Providence 0
ATLANTA — Providence Christian fell 10-0 to Atlanta International on Friday.
