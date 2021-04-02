SUWANEE — North Gwinnett fell to Collins Hill on penalty kicks 1-0 Thursday night, but still clinched the Region 8-AAAAAAA boys soccer championship, its first region title since 2007.
The Bulldogs (7-7-1) and Collins Hill (9-6) both finished region play with a 5-3 record, but North took the region title and the No. 1 seed for the state playoffs on a tiebreaker.
BOYS SOCCER
Discovery 3, Brookwood 1 (OT)
SNELLVILLE — Eighth-ranked Discovery defeated No. 6 Brookwood 3-1 in overtime on Thursday.
The Titans improve to 11-5 on the season, while Brookwood falls to 10-5.
Berkmar 2, Dunwoody 0
ATLANTA — Berkmar clinched a state playoff berth Thursday with a 2-0 victory over Dunwoody.
The Patriots, 7-4 in 7-AAAAAAA, got a goal from Tommy Redd and an own goal from Dunwoody. Jose Fernandez posted the shutout at goalkeeper.
Parkview 2, Grayson 1
LILBURN — Parkview clinched the No. 2 seed from 4-AAAAAAA for the state playoffs with a 2-1 win over Grayson on Thursday.
Both goals for the Panthers (9-4-1, 5-2) came from John Charlton with the assists from Juan Escobar and Ryan Laraki.
Mill Creek 2, Mountain View 0
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek defeated Mountain View 2-0 in an 8-AAAAAAA match Thursday.
Pace Academy 2, Peachtree Ridge 1
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge fell 2-1 to Pace Academy on Thursday. Dominik Kosut had the Lions’ goal.
Providence 3, Cedar Shoals 0
ATHENS — No. 10 Providence Christian got a shutout from goalkeeper Ben Stone in a 3-0 win at Cedar Shoals on Thursday.
August Larson and Aaron Lee scored first-half goals, and Noah Williamson tacked on the Storm’s third goal in the second half. Providence improves to 8-7 on the season.
Wesleyan 4, St. Francis 0
ALPHARETTA — Ninth-ranked Wesleyan blanked St. Francis 4-0 on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
North Gwinnett 10, Collins Hill 0
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett defeated sixth-ranked Collins Hill 10-0 Thursday.
With the win, the Bulldogs earned the No. 2 seed from 8-AAAAAAA in the state playoffs.
Mill Creek 6, Mountain View 0
HOSCHTON — No. 2 Mill Creek capped a perfect run through 8-AAAAAAA with a 6-0 win over Mountain View on Thursday.
Brooklynn Fugel and Ari Manrique had two goals each for the Hawks, while Savannah Singleton and Abby Graeser had a goal apiece. Morgan Amrozowicz had two assists, and Ella Williams, Emma Kate Schroll and Maya Zmistowski had an assist each.
Norcross 4, Meadowcreek 0
NORCROSS — Fifth-ranked Norcross finished 7-AAAAAAA play with an 11-1 record after beating Meadowcreek 4-0 on Thursday.
Katie Moebes, Mayra Saldana Vega, Claudia Gatti and Ellie Johnson had goals for the Blue Devils (14-2).
Peachtree Ridge 3, Pace Academy 1
SUWANEE — Layla Sirdah scored two goals Thursday in Peachtree Ridge’s 3-1 win over Pace Academy.
The Lions’ other goal was scored by Raegan Best off an assist from Dani Henriquez.
Brookwood 7, Discovery 0
SNELLVILLE — Fourth-ranked Brookwood cruised to a 7-0 win over Discovery in a non-region match Thursday.
Lanier 5, Shiloh 1
SUGAR HILL — Lanier finished 8-AAAAAA play with a 5-1 win over Shiloh on Thursday.
The Longhorns (10-6, 9-3), who will be the No. 2 seed from the region in the state playoffs, got two goals from Emily Andrews and one goal each from Judah Haynes, Crystal Merino and Kelsey Schexnayder.
Buford 7, Dawson County 0
BUFORD — Third-ranked Buford extended its shutout streak to 14 matches Thursday with a 7-0 win over Dawson County on Senior Night.
Seniors Chloe Kerr and Bayley Skinner scored for the Wolves (15-0-1), who got a hat trick from Victoria Bahr. Kaitlyn White and Alli Treadwell also scored in the win.
Wesleyan 10, St. Francis 0
ALPHARETTA — Sixth-ranked Wesleyan routed St. Francis 10-0 on Thursday.
The Wolves were led offensively by Kaitlyn Bobo (two goals, one assist) and Lilly Tapp (one goal, two assists). Lainey Jerding and Olivia Cardile shared the shutout at goalkeeper.
