SUWANEE — North Gwinnett clinched a state playoff spot with its 3-2 win over 10th-ranked Peachtree Ridge on Tuesday.
The Region 8-AAAAAAA-leading Bulldogs (6-4, 4-0) got two goals from Jason Withrow and a goal from Cody Leach.
Stephane Shongo and Nick Kosut had goals for Peachtree Ridge (6-4, 1-3), while Amal Patel and Kaleb Thomas had assists.
BOYS SOCCER
Mountain View 3, Collins Hill 1
SUWANEE — Ezra Hoffman scored twice and Carson Van Horn scored once Tuesday in Mountain View’s 3-1 win over Collins Hill in an 8-AAAAAAA match.
Sammy Ismael and Kaden Rodriguez had assists for the Bears (6-2, 2-1).
Collins Hill falls to 5-5 overall and 1-2 in region play.
Discovery 3, Norcross 0
NORCROSS — Discovery blanked Norcross 3-0 in 7-AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
South Gwinnett 10, Newton 0
COVINGTON — Kadeem Agard scored five goals Tuesday, and seventh-ranked South Gwinnett stayed unbeaten in 4-AAAAAAA play with a 10-0 win over Newton.
Robel Abesolom scored twice, and Caleb Rolon, Harris Huskavic and Loc Le added a goal each.
Central Gwinnett 3, Buford 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Third-ranked Central Gwinnett defeated Buford 3-0 Tuesday in an 8-AAAAAA match.
Central is 9-1 overall and 6-1 in region play. Buford falls to 6-5 overall and 3-5 in the region.
Lanier 1, Habersham 0
SUGAR HILL — Alessandro Polonia’s game-winning goal with 30 seconds remaining in regulation gave Lanier a 1-0 win over Habersham Central in 8-AAAAAA play Tuesday.
Providence 2, Holy Innocents’ 1 (PKs)
ATLANTA — Providence Christian goalkeeper Ben Stone deflected Holy Innocents’ 12th penalty kick Tuesday night as the Storm won 2-1 (10-9 on PKs).
Providence (4-6, 1-1) made 10 of 12 PKs in the shootout, and Holy Innocents’ (1-5, 0-1) made 9 of 12.
The Storm led 1-0 on a first-half goal from August Larson, but Holy Innocents’ scored the equalizer with a minute left in regulation to force overtime.
Hebron 2, Mount Vernon 1
ATLANTA — Hebron Christian slipped past Mount Vernon 2-1 on Tuesday.
Josiah Boot scored the game-winning goal off a free kick with 15 minutes remaining in a game that was tied 1-1 at halftime. The Lions improve to 5-2 on the season.
GIRLS SOCCER
North Gwinnett 2, Peachtree Ridge 0
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett defeated Peachtree Ridge 2-0 in 8-AAAAAAA action Tuesday.
Shannon Quinn and Chandler Lewis-Jenkins had goals for the Bulldogs. Kelly Hall had the shutout at goalkeeper.
Norcross 6, Discovery 1
NORCROSS — Norcross defeated Discovery 6-1 in 7-AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
Hayley Foster had two goals, and the Blue Devils got a goal each from Arden Scourtis, Claudia Gatti, Katie Moebes and Ashley Garcia Miguel.
Kimmy Altamirano scored Discovery’s only goal.
Lanier 3, Habersham 1
SUGAR HILL — Lanier defeated Habersham Central 3-1 Tuesday in 8-AAAAAA play.
The Longhorns, 8-3 overall and 7-1 in the region, got two goals from Emily Andrews and one goal from Alyssa Willis. Naomi Moleka and Riley Copeland had assists.
Buford 9, Central Gwinnett 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford cruised to a 9-0 win over Central Gwinnett on Tuesday, improving to 10-0-1 overall and 8-0 in 8-AAAAAA.
The Wolves’ goals were scored by Emma Danley (two), Victoria Bahr (two), Skylar Gindlesperger, Ella Attaway, Shea Owings, Teresa Metz and Kennadie Marchand. Goalie Alina Pope posted the shutout.
Holy Innocents’ 9, Providence 0
ATLANTA — Providence Christian fell 9-0 to top-ranked Holy Innocents’ on Tuesday.
The Storm’s record falls to 5-6 overall and 0-2 in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.