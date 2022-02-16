NORCROSS — Goalkeeper Fredy Sanchez saved two penalty kicks as No. 7-ranked Norcross pulled out a 2-1 win (4-3 on PKs) over Discovery in Region 7-AAAAAAA boys soccer Tuesday.
Schuyler Burke, Malik Salawu, Alex Chimbanda and Jorge Sotelo converted PKs in the shootout for Norcross (5-0-1, 2-0). Sotelo had Norcross’ goal in regulation off an Osvaldo Martinez assist.
BOYS SOCCER
Parkview 4, North Gwinnett 1
LILBURN — Parkview evened its record at 2-2 with a 4-1 win over North Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Wyatt Smith had two goals and an assist in the victory, while Edvin Ceron (one goal), Dillon Bennett (one goal, one assist) and Carlos Garcia (one assist) also chipped in to the attack. Clay Refling and Eric Zengraff split time at goalkeeper.
Peachtree Ridge 4, Grayson 1
SUWANEE — Ousman Jasseh had two goals and Kaleb Thomas had two assists Tuesday in fourth-ranked Peachtree Ridge’s 4-1 win over Grayson.
The Lions (6-1) also got goals from Juan Gallego-Garzon and Jared Vazquez and an assist from Stephane Shongo.
Collins Hill 1, Gainesville 0
GAINESVILLE — Collins Hill eked out a 1-0 win at Gainesville on Tuesday.
Xavier Gonzalez had the Eagles’ goal off an Isaac Bonacci assist.
Buford 2, Shiloh 0
BUFORD — No. 9-ranked Buford opened 8-AAAAAA play with a 2-0 win over Shiloh on Tuesday.
The Wolves (4-0-1) got a penalty kick goal from Nathan Montini and an unassisted goal from Sergio Garcia.
Providence 9, St. Francis 0
LILBURN — Providence Christian overpowered St. Francis in a 9-0 win Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Parkview 2, North Gwinnett 0
LILBURN — Alex Gib and Madison McCrary had goals Tuesday as Parkview defeated North Gwinnett 2-0.
Kathleen Ngulefac had an assist for the Panthers, who got stellar defense from their back four in a shutout shared by goalkeepers Hannah Schnaff and Sarah Cook.
Norcross 5, Discovery 1
NORCROSS — Five players scored a goal each Tuesday in 10th-ranked Norcross’ 5-1 win over Discovery in 7-AAAAAAA.
Cam Chapman, Natalie Maguire, Ava Anderson, Hayden Bilz and Alexa Foster had the Blue Devils’ goals.
Mountain View 5, North Forsyth 0
CUMMING — Layla Kerr had four goals in Mountain View’s 5-0 win over North Forsyth on Tuesday.
The Bears (5-2) also got a goal and two assists from Eva Lea Hoffman, and an assist each from Bella Intharaksa and Arden Oelstrom. Samantha Haley and B.G. Dunn led the defense, and goalies Emily German and Z Williams split the shutout.
Peachtree Ridge 3, Grayson 0
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge defeated Grayson 3-0 on Tuesday.
Collins Hill 2, Gainesville 1
GAINESVILLE — Collins Hill squeaked past Gainesville 2-1 on Tuesday.
Lanier 3, Winder-Barrow 2
SUGAR HILL — Lanier slipped past Winder-Barrow 3-2 Tuesday in its first 8-AAAAAA match.
Victoria Jones, Naomi Moleka and Riley Copeland had the Longhorns’ goals.
Providence 2, St. Francis 0
LILBURN — Caroline Beckner posted the shutout in goal Tuesday as Providence Christian blanked St. Francis 2-0.
Mallori Miller and Grace Hauck had the Storm’s goals.
Wesleyan 9, King’s Ridge 0
ALPHARETTA — Lainey Jerding needed only 12 minutes for her first career hat trick, staking Wesleyan to a 3-0 lead on the way to an eventual 9-0 win at King’s Ridge on Tuesday.
Olivia Cardile had two goals, and Kaitlyn Bobo, Laurel Edge, Cady Triplett and Kyra Brubaker added a goal each for the Wolves (4-1). Goalies Grace Elsevier, Jerding and Cardile combined for Wesleyan’s fourth shutout of the season.
