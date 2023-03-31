DAWSONVILLE — Wesleyan, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA, wrapped up the Region 7-AAA girls soccer championship Friday with a 6-0 win over No. 7-ranked Dawson County.
Emma Glazier, Kensington Freeman, Cady Triplett, Hannah Fears, Lainey Jerding and Mallory Suits scored one goal each for the Wolves. Triplett and her teammates controlled the midfield, while Anna Sparks and Olivia Cardile led a stout defensive effort.
GIRLS SOCCER
Athens Academy 4, Providence 0
LILBURN — Providence Christian fell 4-0 to Athens Academy on Friday, dropping to 9-7 overall and 2-3 in 8-AA.
Storm goalkeeper Caroline Beckner made 17 saves.
BOYS SOCCER
Dacula 2, Buford 1 (PKs)
BUFORD — Dacula defeated Buford on penalty kicks Friday after the 8-AAAAAAA teams battled to a 1-1 tie through regulation and two overtimes.
Josh Kim scored Buford’s goal in regulation off an assist from Josh Mott. Dacula’s regulation goal came from Caleb Robertson.
Wesleyan 7, Dawson County 0
DAWSONVILLE — No. 5-ranked Wesleyan defeated Dawson County 7-0 Friday, improving to 10-5 overall and 5-0 in 7-AAA.
The Wolves have clinched the region title with one more region match left Tuesday against Gilmer.
