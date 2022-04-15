urgent SOCCER ROUNDUP: No. 1 Central Gwinnett blanks Pope in state playoff opener From Staff Reports Apr 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 ConePhoto ConePhoto ConePhoto ConePhoto Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAWRENCEVILLE — No. 1-ranked Central Gwinnett defeated Pope 3-0 Friday in the first round of the Class AAAAAA boys soccer playoffs.The Black Knights (17-0-1) led 1-0 at halftime before pulling away in the second half and advancing to the April 21 second round, where they will host Tucker.Dante Delgado scored Central’s first goal, the Yandell Hernandez made it 2-0 off an assist from Osbaldo Lopez. Delgado added a second goal with an assist from Justin McLean. Goalkeeper Omar Custuvic posted the shutout.BOYS SOCCEROsborne 2, Dacula 0 DACULA — Dacula's season ended with a 2-0 loss to Osborne in Friday's AAAAAA first round.Lassiter 4, Buford 0MARIETTA — No. 5-ranked Lassiter eliminated Buford 4-0 Friday in the AAAAAA first round.Kennesaw Mountain 1, Lanier 0KENNESAW — Lanier fell 1-0 to ninth-ranked Kennesaw Mountain on Friday in the AAAAAA first round. 