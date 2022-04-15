LAWRENCEVILLE — No. 1-ranked Central Gwinnett defeated Pope 3-0 Friday in the first round of the Class AAAAAA boys soccer playoffs.

The Black Knights (17-0-1) led 1-0 at halftime before pulling away in the second half and advancing to the April 21 second round, where they will host Tucker.

Dante Delgado scored Central’s first goal, the Yandell Hernandez made it 2-0 off an assist from Osbaldo Lopez. Delgado added a second goal with an assist from Justin McLean.

Goalkeeper Omar Custuvic posted the shutout.

BOYS SOCCER

Osborne 2, Dacula 0

DACULA — Dacula’s season ended with a 2-0 loss to Osborne in Friday’s AAAAAA first round.

Lassiter 4, Buford 0

MARIETTA — No. 5-ranked Lassiter eliminated Buford 4-0 Friday in the AAAAAA first round.

Kennesaw Mountain 1, Lanier 0

KENNESAW — Lanier fell 1-0 to ninth-ranked Kennesaw Mountain on Friday in the AAAAAA first round.

