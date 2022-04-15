urgent SOCCER ROUNDUP: No. 1 Buford girls open state with 15th straight shutout From Staff Reports Apr 15, 2022 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sophia Martelli Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BUFORD — The No. 1-ranked Buford girls soccer team opened the Class AAAAAA state playoffs with a 4-0 victory over Wheeler on Thursday.Sophia Martelli scored twice, and Sabrie Vargas and Abby Kilman scored a goal each as the Wolves improved to 19-0.Goalkeeper Kennadie Marchand posted the shutout, Buford’s 15th straight. Its defense hasn’t allowed a goal since Feb. 7 in a 4-1 win at Habersham Central and has surrendered only two goals all season. Buford will host Glynn Academy in the April 20 second round.GIRLS SOCCER Pope 10, Shiloh 0MARIETTA — Shiloh’s breakout season ended with a 10-0 loss at No. 7-ranked Pope in Thursday’s AAAAAA first round.The Generals finish the season 13-6 after making the state playoffs for the first time since 2001.Lassiter 5, Lanier 0MARIETTA — No. 3-ranked Lassiter eliminated Lanier 5-0 Thursday in the AAAAAA first round. Recommended for you +25 PHOTOS: Scenes from the 2022 Little Beer festival in Duluth Good Word Brewing partnered with the City of Duluth to celebrate lower gravity beer at the Little Beer festival on April 9. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports News Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Buford Playoff Sport Football Shutout First Round Lassiter Girl Soccer Team More Sports Sports urgent BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Parkview blanks Baylor (Tenn.) From Staff Reports 45 min ago 0 Sports urgent SOCCER ROUNDUP: No. 1 Buford girls open state with 15th straight shutout From Staff Reports 42 min ago 0 Sports urgent PREP ROUNDUP: Mountain View, Brookwood sweep lacrosse matchups From Staff Reports 50 min ago 0 Sportsxchange Manny Machado goes 5-for-6 as Padres pound Braves Field Level Media 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Parkview blanks Baylor (Tenn.) SOCCER ROUNDUP: No. 1 Buford girls open state with 15th straight shutout PREP ROUNDUP: Mountain View, Brookwood sweep lacrosse matchups Manny Machado goes 5-for-6 as Padres pound Braves {{title}} Latest Over 200 birds are suspected to have died from the avian flu at a Chicago-area forest preserve Georgia Department of Public Health dropping daily COVID-19 updates, will only do weekly reports New Jersey man arrested, charged after he ran over woman multiple times in road rage incident, prosecutors say The Ukrainian refugee crisis is the latest mission for a CNN Hero, who leads teams of mobile medics responding to global disasters Harry and Meghan visit Queen Elizabeth II on way to Invictus Games » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesCharges filed — and apology issued — after fight between students at Mountain View High SchoolLidl preparing to open new store in Buford area later this monthArrest made after shooting at Stone Mountain area LA Fitness, Gwinnett police sayKrispy Kreme is pegging its doughnut prices to a gallon of gasGBI investigating murder of teen whose body was found on the edge of a Winder-area parkGwinnett County police arrest man accused of trying to lure child into a van in NorcrossGeorgia coroner discovers bodies of his parents and son at scene of apparent robbery, officials sayU.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff want Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to fix 'decrepit' Lawrenceville Post OfficePittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins fatally struck by a dump truck on Florida highway, police sayGwinnett police K-9 credited with helping police find suspect in Norcross-area home invasion, shooting Collections23 high schools from Gwinnett County Public Schools make AP Honors listON THE MARKET: Cascading waterfall, tranquil pool stand out at this Braselton homeWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for April 10, 2022PHOTOS: An up-close look at the Atlanta Braves' World Series championship ringsPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — April 11IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from April 4-10GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — April 8-10GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — April 15-17PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves receive 2021 World Series championship ringsHere is where you can find Easter Egg Hunts in Gwinnett County this weekend CommentedGOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker has been overstating his academic achievements for years (3)'Dancing with the Stars' is leaving ABC for a streaming service (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts addresses questions about Learning 2025 program (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools names three new principals (2)Trump can't get his Georgia allies to back David Perdue for governor (1)FBI arrests Duluth man who allegedly participated in Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol with coworker (1)House passes bill to federally decriminalize marijuana (1)5 places to grab the best grilled cheese sandwiches in Gwinnett County (1)Lucile Mann Walker (1)Takeaways from Ketanji Brown Jackson's first day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings (1) Featured Businesses City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-2414 Website Events Greater Atlanta Autos Gwinnett 725 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-9205 Website Dennison Hearing Solutions 3511 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019 +1(770)209-2627 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What is your favorite Easter candy? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Peeps Jelly Beans Cadbury Eggs Reese's Eggs Hide-and-seek Marshmallow eggs Chocolate bunnies Robin eggs Another candy not listed here Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.