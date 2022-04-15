thumbnail_image_6487327.jpg

Sophia Martelli

BUFORD — The No. 1-ranked Buford girls soccer team opened the Class AAAAAA state playoffs with a 4-0 victory over Wheeler on Thursday.

Sophia Martelli scored twice, and Sabrie Vargas and Abby Kilman scored a goal each as the Wolves improved to 19-0.

Goalkeeper Kennadie Marchand posted the shutout, Buford’s 15th straight. Its defense hasn’t allowed a goal since Feb. 7 in a 4-1 win at Habersham Central and has surrendered only two goals all season.

Buford will host Glynn Academy in the April 20 second round.

GIRLS SOCCER

Pope 10, Shiloh 0

MARIETTA — Shiloh’s breakout season ended with a 10-0 loss at No. 7-ranked Pope in Thursday’s AAAAAA first round.

The Generals finish the season 13-6 after making the state playoffs for the first time since 2001.

Lassiter 5, Lanier 0

MARIETTA — No. 3-ranked Lassiter eliminated Lanier 5-0 Thursday in the AAAAAA first round.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.