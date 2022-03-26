SUWANEE — Mill Creek’s soccer teams had a successful Friday night with a pair of victories over highly ranked Peachtree Ridge teams in Region 8-AAAAAAA matches.
The Mill Creek girls kicked off the evening with a 2-0 win over No. 4 Peachtree Ridge behind goals from Mia Jackson and Becca Graeser goals. Both goals were assisted by Riley Renwick.
The Hawks’ defense and goalkeeper Mairin Halama maintained the shutout.
Mill Creek’s boys knocked off No. 3-ranked Peachtree Ridge 2-1 on a goal and an assist each from Jesse Lee and Philip Nowak.
BOYS SOCCER
Discovery 2, Archer 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery defeated Archer 2-1 on Senior Night for a 7-AAAAAAA win Friday.
Miguelangel Garcia and Isaac Soto had the Titans’ goals.
Dacula 2, Buford 1
DACULA — Dacula squeaked past Buford 2-1 in 8-AAAAAA on Friday.
Sergio Garcia had a goal off an assist from Masdon Mandall for Buford (8-7-1, 5-6).
Providence 2, Hebron 0
LILBURN — No. 6-ranked Providence Christian topped Hebron Christian 2-0 on Friday.
The Storm picked up an own goal in addition to a goal from Sully Croker off an assist from Vincent Maraschiello.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mountain View 5, North Gwinnett 0
SUWANEE — Mountain View defeated North Gwinnett for the first time in program history Friday, picking up a 5-0 win in 8-AAAAAAA play.
Layla Kerr (one goal, one assist), Rachel Lifland (two goals, one assist), Bri Gonzalez (one goal), Arden Oelstrom (one goal) and Eva Lea Hoffman (two assists) led the offense, while Bears goalkeeper B.G. Dunn recorded the shutout.
Grayson 10, Newton 0
LOGANVILLE — All four Grayson seniors scored on Senior Night, led by three goals each from Adina Thomas and Jocelyn Hill, in a 10-0 win over Newton in 4-AAAAAA on Friday.
Fellow seniors Tori Simmerman and Salem Yonas had a goal each, and Yasel Vargas also had a goal. Yonas, Thomas and Simmerman contributed two assists each, while Kenedy Hill, Betzabe Trajada and Maddie Gross added an assist each.
Grayson, now 3-3 in region play, got a shared shutout from goalkeepers Kylie Warren Young and Prisha Sampat.
Archer 4, Discovery 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer blanked Discovery 4-0 in 7-AAAAAAA on Friday.
The Tigers (10-5, 6-4) got three goals from Gracie Tyrrell, one goal from Ansley Ramon, one assist from Anna Yount and one assist from Aria Hazzard.
Shiloh 10, Winder-Barrow 0
WINDER — Camryn Maddox and Blanca Cruz had huge games with five goals and three assists each Friday in Shiloh’s 10-0 win over Winder-Barrow in 8-AAAAAA.
Casey Maddox chipped in with two assists, and goalkeeper Aniyah Smith had five saves in the victory.
Wesleyan 7, East Forsyth 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Third-ranked Wesleyan had no trouble with East Forsyth in a 7-0 victory Friday.
Lainey Jerding and Teagan Wilkenloh scored two goals each, while Kaitlyn Bobo, Bella Wadkins and Cady Triplett each scored one. Triplett also had a team-high four assists, and goalkeepers Grace Elsevier and Alex Edgar combined on a shutout.
Hebron 9, Providence 1
LILBURN — No. 9 Hebron Christian cruised past Providence Christian 9-1 on Friday.
Heidi Whitten had the only goal for Providence.
