LAWRENCEVILLE — No. 10-ranked Mill Creek’s girls soccer team defeated Mountain View 6-0 Thursday to wrap up its second straight Region 8-AAAAAAA championship.
After starting the season 4-4, the Hawks stretched their winning streak to eight games in improving to 12-4 overall and 7-1 in the region.
Mill Creek was led offensively by Sloan Spees (one goal), Ashley Sumrell (one goal), Ellie Hurd (one goal), Alexa Aronoff (one goal), Mia Jackson (one goal), Macie Halama (one goal), Emma Kate Schroll (two assists), Riley Renwick (one goal) and Maya Zmistowski (three assists).
GIRLS SOCCER
Norcross 2, Meadowcreek 1
NORCROSS — Norcross locked up a No. 2 seed for the state playoffs with a 2-1 win over Meadowcreek on Thursday.
Cam Chapman had both Blue Devil goals.
Archer 4, Duluth 0
DULUTH — Archer picked up a 4-0 win at Duluth in 7-AAAAAAA on Thursday.
Ansley Ramon had two goals in the win, and Janya Gonzalez had a goal and two assists.
The Tigers are 11-6 overall and 7-5 in the region.
Parkview 3, Grayson 0
LOGANVILLE — Parkview blanked Grayson 3-0 in 4-AAAAAAA on Thursday.
Ella Price, Madison McRay and Keely Klinect had goals for the Panthers (10-6-1, 6-2).
BOYS SOCCER
Mountain View 3, Mill Creek 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View earned a state playoff berth out of Region 8-AAAAAAA with a 3-2 win over rival Mill Creek on Thursday.
Sammy Ismail scored two goals for the Bears, and Ezra Hoffman scored the other goal.
Parkview 5, Grayson 1
LOGANVILLE — Diego Pereira scored four goals Thursday in Parkview’s 5-1 win at Grayson in 4-AAAAAAA.
Wyatt Smith had the Panthers’ other goal, Edvin Ceron had two assists and Juan Escobar, John Charlton and Charlie Ashby contributed an assist each.
Parkview improves to 11-5-1 overall and 5-3 in region play.
Lanier 4, Shiloh 0
SUGAR HILL — Lanier defeated Shiloh 4-0 on Thursday in 8-AAAAAA.
