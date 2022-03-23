HOSCHTON — Mill Creek’s girls soccer team celebrated Senior Night with a 6-0 victory over North Gwinnett in Region 8-AAAAAAA play.
Sloan Spees led the victory with three goals and an assist, and Maya Zmistowski had a goal and two assists. Riley Renwick had a goal and an assist, Abby Graeser scored a goal and Ashley Sumrell had an assist.
GIRLS SOCCER
Peachtree Ridge 6, Collins Hill 0
SUWANEE — Megan Goolsby scored twice Tuesday in No. 4-ranked Peachtree Ridge’s 6-0 win over Collins Hill in 8-AAAAAAA.
The Lions, now 6-0 in region play, got single goals from Sarah Sirdah, Layla Sirdah, Addison Neel and Malia Burkes.
Archer 6, Clarke Central 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Ansley Ramon’s four goals lifted Archer to a 6-1 win over Clarke Central on Tuesday.
Janya Gonzalez added two goals and an assist for the Tigers (9-5), while Anna Yount, Gaby Nabor and Courtney Lynn had an assist each.
Shiloh 9, Central Gwinnett 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Blanca Cruz had five goals and an assist, sparking Shiloh to a 9-1 win over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAA.
The Generals also got offensive contributions from Casey Maddox (two goals, one assist), Paula Sarfo (two goals, one assist), Ameliah Dixon (three assists) and Bianca Warren (one assist).
Shiloh goalkeeper Aniyah Smith made seven saves.
BOYS SOCCER
South Gwinnett 2, Brookwood 1
SNELLVILLE — After falling behind by a goal, ninth-ranked South Gwinnett rallied for a 2-1 win over rival Brookwood on Tuesday in 4-AAAAAAA.
Nathaniel Adeojo and Robel Abesolom scored the Comets’ goals and Rahjae Nelson had an assist.
Berkmar 3, Norcross 2 (PKs)
LILBURN — Berkmar pulled out a 3-2 win on penalty kicks after battling Norcross to a 2-2 tie through regulation and overtime Tuesday in 7-AAAAAAA.
Jessi Suarez and Angel Leiva had the Blue Devils’ goals.
Parkview 9, Newton 0
COVINGTON — John Charlton and Diego Pereira had three goals each, Dillon Bennett had four assists and Carlos Garcia had two assists Tuesday in Parkview’s 9-0 win over Newton in 4-AAAAAAA.
The victory was the 275th in Panthers head coach Danny Klinect’s career.
Parkview is 10-4-1 overall and 4-2 in region play.
Habersham 2, Buford 1
BUFORD — Habersham Central defeated Buford 2-1 in 8-AAAAAA on Tuesday.
Lucas Stevenson had a goal off an assist from Sergio Garcia for the Wolves (8-6, 5-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.