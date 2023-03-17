DACULA — The Hebron Christian boys soccer team, ranked ninth in Class AAA, rolled to a 7-0 win over Stephens County in Region 8-AAA play Thursday.
Jake Redman led the victory with three goals and an assist, and Sam Carlson was close behind with two goals and one assist. Aiden Kanclerz had two assists, Luke Skogland and Charlie Jacobs had a goal each and Hamilton Barnes added an assist.
Goalkeeper Porter Josephson made two saves for Hebron (9-1-2, 2-0 region).
BOYS SOCCER
Collins Hill 2, Dacula 0
DACULA — No. 1 Collins Hill defeated Dacula 2-0 in 8-AAAAAAA play Thursday.
Will Taylor and Sam Martinez had the Eagles’ goals, and Andrew Cruz and Zaid Handal had assists.
GIRLS SOCCER
Shiloh 5, Gainesville 0
SNELLVILLE — Casey Maddox had three goals and one assist Thursday in Shiloh’s 5-0 win over Gainesville in 8-AAAAAA.
Ameliah Dixon (one goal, one assist), Blanca Cruz (one goal) and Emily Olvera (one assist) joined in the Generals’ attack. Goalkeeper Aniyah Smith made 11 saves for her first shutout of the season.
Northview 1, GAC 0 (OT)
NORCROSS — Northview scored in the second half of overtime for a 1-0 victory over Greater Atlanta Christian in 6-AAAAA play Thursday.
Hebron 6, Stephens 2
DACULA — Fifth-ranked Hebron Christian defeated Stephens County 6-2 in 8-AAA on Thursday, improving to 10-0-2 on the season.
The Lions, 2-0 in region, got three goals from Mia Glisson, as well as one goal each from Arriana Melton, Haley Redrick and Keira Oliver. Emma Martin and Ella Moore had assists. Goalkeeper Ava Isaacs made three saves in the win.
