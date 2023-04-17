GAC logo.png

LOGANVILLE — Unranked Greater Atlanta Christian upset No. 4-ranked Loganville 2-1 Monday, advancing to the Elite Eight of the Class AAA state girls soccer playoffs.

The Spartans (9-4-2) advance to play at Northgate in the Elite Eight, while Loganville finishes with a 14-3-2 record.

