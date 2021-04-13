DACULA — Center back Dean Hufford filled in at goalkeeper and delivered Tuesday night for the Providence Christian boys soccer team, which clinched a state playoff berth with a 3-2 win (5-4 on penalty kicks) over host Hebron Christian.
The Storm’s starting goalkeeper, Ben Stone, left with an injury after a collision inside the 6-yard box that resulted in Hebron’s game-tying PK with four minutes left in regulation. The Lions had scored with 10 minutes left on a free kick to trim Providence’s lead to 2-1.
Hufford shifted to goal for the remainder of regulation and overtime, then came up with a big save on Hebron’s first PK of the shootout.
Providence (9-8, 3-2), which hosts Wesleyan at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for second place in the region, took a 1-0 lead in the first half on a goal by August Larson. Dash Ivey scored early in the second half for a 2-0 Storm advantage.
Hebron falls to 5-6 overall and 1-4 in the region.
BOYS SOCCER
Mountain View 9, Eastside 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Ezra Hoffman scored five goals Tuesday in Mountain View’s 9-1 win over Eastside.
Parker Jeffries, Carson Van Horn and Kaden Rodriguez had a goal each for the Bears.
Peachtree Ridge 3, Northview 0
SUWANEE — Nick Kosut had two goals in Peachtree Ridge’s 3-0 win over Northview on Tuesday.
Brody Schroeder added a penalty kick goal for the Lions (9-7).
South Gwinnett 1, Flowery Branch 1
FLOWERY BRANCH — South Gwinnett, ranked second in Class AAAAAAA, tied Flowery Branch, fifth in AAA, 1-1 on Friday.
Jacob Rolon had the Comets’ goal.
Wesleyan 2, Mount Vernon 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Ninth-ranked Wesleyan defeated No. 8 Mount Vernon on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Norcross 3, South Forsyth 0
CUMMING — Fifth-ranked Norcross defeated South Forsyth 3-0 on Tuesday.
Hayley Foster scored twice and Ellie Johnson scored once for the Blue Devils (15-2).
Peachtree Ridge 3, Northview 0
SUWANEE — Dani Henriquez, Layla Sirdah and Addison Neel had goals Tuesday in Peachtree Ridge’s 3-0 win over Northview.
Raegan Best had an assist for the Lions.
Mountain View 1, Eastside 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View and Eastside scored second-half goals in a 1-1 tie Tuesday night.
Rachel Lifland had the Bears’ goal off an assist from Eva Lea Hoffman.
Lanier 4, Discovery 3
SUGAR HILL — Lanier edged Discovery 4-3 on Tuesday with the help of two goals from Emily Andrews.
Laura Castellanos and Crystal Merino also scored for the Longhorns.
Buford 10, Lakeview 0
BUFORD — Third-ranked Buford rolled to a 10-0 win over Lakeview on Tuesday.
The Wolves (16-0-1) were led by three goals from Shea Owings and two goals from Kaitlyn White. Carley Borgelt, Ella Attaway, Kathleen Harvell, Victoria Bahr and Emma Danley also scored in the win.
GAC 4, Pinecrest 1
NORCROSS — Madeline Rash had a goal and two assists Tuesday in Class AAA seventh-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian’s 4-1 win over Pinecrest, ranked eighth in Class A Private.
Taylor Gulley had a goal and an assist in the win, Micah Bryant and Ava Timberlake had a goal each and Isa Moreno added an assist.
Goalie Paige Evans had a solo save for the Spartans.
Hebron 5, Providence 0
DACULA — Fifth-ranked Hebron Christian defeated Providence Christian 5-0 on Tuesday.
Hebron improves to 9-2 on the season, while Providence falls to 7-9 (1-4 in the region).
The Lions were led offensively by Layton Glisson (three goals, one assist), Malia Melton (one goal, one assist), Keira Oliver (one assist), Jules Steele (one goal) and Emma Martin (two assists).
Goalkeepers Hoake Mazzawi and Oliver shared the shutout.
Wesleyan 3, Mount Vernon 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Ninth-ranked Wesleyan defeated Mount Vernon 3-0 Tuesday with help of two goals and an assist from Kaitlyn Bobo.
Lainey Jerding also scored for the Wolves (11-4-1, 2-3), while Ashley Binney and Laurel Edge had assists.
Wesleyan goalkeeper Grace Elsevier posted her ninth shutout of the season.
