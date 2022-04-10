Buford_logo.jpg

Buford logo

JOHNS CREEK — Buford’s boys soccer team upset Johns Creek, ranked seventh in Class AAAAAA, 4-2 on Saturday in the regular-season finale.

The Wolves (10-7-1) got two goals from Josh Kim, and a goal and an assist from Lucas Stevenson in the victory. Jefry Lopez also had a goal.

Johns Creek falls to 13-3-2 on the season.

BOYS SOCCER

Mountain View 6, Providence 0

LAWRENCEVILLE — Ezra Hoffman became Mountain View’s all-time leading scorer with four goals Saturday in a 6-0 win over Providence Christian, ranked sixth in A Private.

Andrew Kyser and Sebastian Gazzo contributed a goal each in the win.

GIRLS SOCCER

North Gwinnett 3, Jefferson 3

JEFFERSON — North Gwinnett’s season ended with a 3-3 tie against Jefferson, ranked third in AAAA, on Saturday.

Isabelle Pozna, Avery Clabaugh and Nadia Guenaou had goals for the Bulldogs.

Mountain View 1, White County 1

LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View tied White County, ranked seventh in AAA, 1-1 Saturday.

Rachel Lifland scored the Bears’ goal off an assist from Layla Kerr.

Buford 6, Johns Creek 0

JOHNS CREEK — No. 1 Buford remained unbeaten with a convincing 6-0 win over fourth-ranked Johns Creek on Saturday.

The Wolves (18-0) were led by three goals from Sophia Martelli, while Victoria Bahr, Carley Borgelt and Ella Attaway had a goal each. Goalkeeper Kennadie Marchand posted the shutout.

Johns Creek is 14-2-1 on the season.

