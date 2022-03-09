Sydney_Farr.jpg

Sydney Farr

Sydney Farr

SNELVILLE — Sydney Farr scored twice Wednesday as No. 3-ranked Brookwood blanked rival Parkview 3-0 in Region 4-AAAAAAA girls soccer.

Maddie Allen had the Broncos’ other goal with an assist from Stella Allen.

Brookwood improves to 9-1 overall and 3-0 in the region. Parkview falls to 5-4-1 and 2-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

Peachtree Ridge 2, Mountain View 1 (PKs)

SUWANEE — After battling to a 1-1 draw through regulation and overtime, fifth-ranked Peachtree Ridge took a 2-1 victory (6-5 on penalty kicks) over Mountain View in 8-AAAAAAA.

Lions goalkeeper Cieara Johnson made the decisive PK save, while Sara Canzoneri had Peachtree Ridge’s goal in regulation.

Mill Creek 4, Collins Hill 1

SUWANEE — Sloan Spees had a goal and an assist Wednesday in Mill Creek’s 4-1 win over Collins Hill in 8-AAAAAAA.

Abby Graeser, Katie Tucker and Alexa Aronoff also scored goals for the Hawks, while Maya Zmistowski, Karina Pashkovets and Riley Renwick had assists.

Collins Hill falls to 7-4 overall and 1-2 in the region.

Norcross 6, Duluth 0

NORCROSS — Norcross celebrate Senior Night with a 6-0 victory over Duluth in 7-AAAAAAA on Wednesday.

Seniors Natalie Maguire, Ellie Johnson and Marissa Muenchen scored goals, as did Tessa Balsman and Cam Chapman.

BOYS SOCCER

Brookwood 1, Parkview 0

SNELLVILLE — Brookwood edged Parkview 1-0 Wednesday in 4-AAAAAAA boys soccer.

The Broncos got the only goal they needed on a first-half free kick from Nathan Walker.

Collins Hill 3, Mill Creek 1

SUWANEE — Seventh-ranked Collins Hill defeated Mill Creek 3-1 in 8-AAAAAAA on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Gyasi, Noah Goodman and Xavier Gonzalez had goals for the Eagles (8-2-1, 3-0).

Peachtree Ridge 4, Mountain View 2

SUWANEE — Juan Gallego-Garson, Rio Onwumere, Stephane Shongo and Daniel Romero scored Wednesday in No. 3-ranked Peachtree Ridge's 4-2 win over Mountain View in 8-AAAAAAA.

Dominik Kosut and Shongo had one assist each in the win.

