SNELLVILLE — Region 4-AAAAAAA champion Brookwood defeated Newnan 1-0 Wednesday in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA boys soccer playoffs.
Bart Kulah had the goal for the Broncos, who will host Forsyth Central in the second round.
BOYS SOCCER
Meadowcreek 4, Woodstock 2
NORCROSS — Region 7-AAAAAAA champion Meadowcreek defeated Woodstock 4-2 Wednesday in the AAAAAAA first round.
Roswell 3, Discovery 1 (OT)
ROSWELL — Discovery fell 3-1 to Roswell in an overtime heartbreaker Wednesday in the AAAAAAA playoffs.
The Titans gave up two goals late in the second overtime period.
Jason Salmeron scored Discovery’s goal.
Pebblebrook 2, South Gwinnett 1
MARIETTA — Pebblebrook eliminated South Gwinnett 2-1 Wednesday in the first round of the AAAAAAA state playoffs.
GAC 5, Cherokee Bluff 1
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian’s boys soccer team defeated Cherokee Bluff 5-1 in its state playoff opener Wednesday.
Damola Salami and Matthew Taylor had two goals each in the victory.
Providence 10, Mount Paran 0
LILBURN — Providence Christian routed Mount Paran 10-0 Wednesday in the first round of the Class A Private boys soccer playoffs.
The sixth-ranked Storm (11-5) got five goals and two assists from Vincent Maraschiello, two goals and an assist from Aaron Lee, two goals and two assists from August Larson and one goal from Ben Stone. Kuhl Martin had two assists, while James Rooney and Ben Lowndes had an assist each.
GIRLS SOCCER
Norcross 4, Milton 1
NORCROSS — Norcross opened the Class AAAAAAA girls soccer playoffs with a 4-1 win over Milton on Wednesday.
