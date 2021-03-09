LAWRENCEVILLE — Berkmar evened its Region 7-AAAAAAA record at 3-3 Tuesday with a 1-0 road win over Archer, the No. 7-ranked boys soccer team in Class AAAAAAA.
The Patriots (4-6) got the game-winning goal from Carlos Rodas off an assist from Adrian Moreno.
Archer falls to 8-2 overall and 4-2 in the region.
BOYS SOCCER
Mountain View 2, Peachtree Ridge 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Ezra Hoffman scored twice Tuesday as Mountain View upset Peachtree Ridge, ranked sixth in AAAAAAA, 2-1 in 8-AAAAAAA play.
Rafael Fernandez had an assist for the Bears (4-2, 1-1).
Peachtree Ridge (6-3, 1-2) got its goal from Nick Kosut off an assist from Rio Onwumere.
Grayson 7, Newton 0
LOGANVILLE — Grayson got four goals from Ervin Alic and cruised to a 7-0 win over Newton in 4-AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
Mathieu Rose had two goals for the Rams (3-5, 1-1), while Marlon Mayen scored once.
Duluth 3, Norcross 2 (PKs)
NORCROSS — Duluth lost two leads to Norcross comebacks, but pulled out a 3-2 win (4-2 on penalty kicks) on Tuesday in 7-AAAAAAA.
The Wildcats led 1-0 in regulation before a goal by Norcross’ Alex Chimbanda forced overtime. Duluth scored first in OT, but Malik Salawu scored off Chimbanda’s corner kick with 10 seconds left in the second OT and sent the game to PKs.
Duluth converted four PKs — Norcross goalie Angel Mendoza saved one — and the Blue Devils made two PKs by Christian Trujillo and Juan Pozo.
Wesleyan 1, North Forsyth 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan, ranked ninth in Class A Private, defeated North Forsyth, ranked 10th in Class AAAAAAA, 1-0 on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
North Gwinnett 4, Denmark 2
ALPHARETTA — Bree Barley scored three goals Tuesday in North Gwinnett’s 4-2 win over Denmark.
Chandler Lewis-Jenkins also scored for the Bulldogs.
Peachtree Ridge 3, Mountain View 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Peachtree Ridge blanked Mountain View in an 8-AAAAAAA match on Tuesday.
Betsy Bu, Layla Sirdah and Jenna Ro had goals for the Lions, while Raegan Best and Bella Rich had assists.
Norcross 7, Duluth 0
NORCROSS — Norcross posted its fifth straight shutout Tuesday, beating rival Duluth 7-0 in 7-AAAAAAA play.
Ellie Johnson, Hayley Foster and Claudia Gatti had two goals each for the Blue Devils (9-1), while Arden Scourtis added a goal.
Lanier 7, Shiloh 5
SNELLVILLE — Emily Andrews had three goals and Daroly Ramos scored twice Tuesday in Lanier’s 7-5 win over Shiloh in 8-AAAAAA.
The Longhorns, now 5-1 in the region, also got a goal each from Laura Castellanos and Naomi Moleka.
Dacula 6, Central Gwinnett 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Christina Haber had a hat trick Tuesday in Dacula’s 6-0 win over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAA.
Alyssa Robertson, Marissa Rivard and Michaela English added a goal each for the Falcons.
Wesleyan 1, North Forsyth 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan, ranked second in Class A Private, defeated AAAAAAA North Forsyth 1-0 on Tuesday.
Kaitlyn Bobo had the game’s lone goal off an assist from Teagan Wilkenloh. Grace Elsevier and Claire Bingham shared the shutout at goalie.
Lakeside 1, Providence 0
LILBURN — Lakeside-DeKalb scored a second-half goal for a 1-0 win at Providence Christian on Tuesday.
