LAWRENCEVILLE — Seventh-ranked Norcross topped Archer 2-0 in Region 7-AAAAAAA girls soccer Tuesday night.
Morgan Hippeli and Hayley Foster had the goals for the Blue Devils.
GIRLS SOCCER
Peachtree Ridge 2, GAC 1
NORCROSS — Peachtree Ridge picked up a 2-1 win at Greater Atlanta Christian on Tuesday.
Layla Sirdah and Raegan Best had goals for the Lions, and Dani Henriquez and Addison Neel had assists.
Discovery 10, Berkmar 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Jayeli Ramos’ five goals helped Discovery to a 10-0 win over Berkmar in 7-AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
Theanna Burnett (two goals, one assist), Jocelyn Ramos (one goal, two assists), Kimmy Altamirano (one goal, one assist) and Jessica Martinez (one goal) also added to the attack.
Buford 2, Dacula 0
DACULA — Alli Treadwell and Carley Borgelt had goals Tuesday in third-ranked Buford’s 2-0 win over Dacula in 8-AAAAAA.
Victoria Bahr and Treadwell had assists, while goalie Alina Pope had the shutout for Buford, now 5-0 in the region.
Lanier 6, Central Gwinnett 0
SUGAR HILL — Emily Andrews scored three goals Tuesday in Lanier’s 6-0 win over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAA.
The Longhorns, now 4-0 in the region, got individual goals from Naomi Moleka, Daroly Ramos and Kelsey Schexnayder.
Hebron 10, Drew Charter 0
DACULA — Seventh-ranked Hebron Christian coasted to a 10-0 win over Drew Charter on Tuesday.
The Lions’ offense featured points from Layton Glisson (four goals), Cambry Holland (one goal, three assists), Jules Steele (one goal), Ella Moore (one goal), Keely Boyt (one goal), Emma Martin (two goals, one assist), Mikayla Trapp (two assists), Sofia Bombaloff (two assists), Abby Jackson (one assist) and Nora Carlson (one assist).
Goalkeeper Keira Oliver had the shutout for Hebron (5-1).
Providence 2, Tucker 1
LILBURN — Parker Wellon and Parker Smith scored goals in Providence Christian’s 2-1, comeback win over Tucker.
Tucker led 1-0 in the second half before the Storm (4-3) rallied in a game that was scoreless at halftime.
Wesleyan 3, Wheeler 1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — No. 2-ranked Wesleyan fell behind early but recovered Tuesday for a 3-1 win over Wheeler.
Cady Triplett scored twice in the win, and Kaitlyn Bobo had a goal and an assist. Lainey Jerding assisted two goals.
BOYS SOCCER
Discovery 3, Berkmar 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery goalkeeper Luis Nunez made 10 saves, including two penalty kick saves in regulation, in the Titans’ 3-2 win over Berkmar in 7-AAAAAAA Tuesday.
Sterling Tamakloe played great defense and scored the opening goal for Discovery (5-3, 3-2). James Rojo also had a goal off an assist from Joseph Walker.
South Gwinnett 5, Parkview 1
LILBURN — Kadeem Agard scored four goals Tuesday as South Gwinnett opened 4-AAAAAAA play with a 5-1 win over Parkview.
Harris Huskovic also scored for the Comets.
Parkview (3-3-1) got its goal from Dillon Bennett off an assist from John Charlton.
Archer 2, Norcross 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Ivan Ivastanin’s goal off Barzee Blama’s assist with five minutes remaining kept No. 7 Archer unbeaten with a 2-1 win over Norcross in 7-AAAAAAA.
The Tigers (8-0, 4-0) led 1-0 at halftime with a goal from Jacob Herzog and the assist from Cody Busboom. Norcross (0-6-1, 0-5) got an equalizing goal from Schuyler Burke in the second half.
Buford 4, Dacula 2
DACULA — Buford topped Dacula 4-2 in 8-AAAAAA play Tuesday night.
Caleb Mott had a goal and an assist, while Josh Mott, Edgar Ramirez and Japhet Mubenga scored a goal each for the Wolves (5-3, 2-3). Irvin Padron also had an assist.
Hebron 4, Drew Charter 2
DACULA — Up 1-0 at halftime, Hebron Christian cranked up the second-half offense in a 4-2 win over Drew Charter.
Cayden Boyt scored twice for the Lions, and Josiah Boot and Jake Redman added a goal each.
Wesleyan 2, Wheeler 1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Ninth-ranked Wesleyan slipped past Wheeler 2-1 Tuesday night.
Tucker 2, Providence 1
LILBURN — Providence Christian took an early lead, but Tucker took a 2-1 win Tuesday on a goal with two minutes remaining.
The Storm’s goal came from Noah Williamson, who followed up teammate August Larson’s shot.
Providence is 2-5 on the season and Tucker, ranked fifth in AAAAAA, is 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.