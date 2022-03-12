LOGANVILLE — Alex Garcia Villegas’ hat trick powered Grayson to a 4-2 win over fifth-ranked South Gwinnett in 4-AAAAAAA boys soccer on Friday.
Caedmon Gross also scored for the Rams (4-7, 1-1).
South falls to 9-3 overall and 2-1 in the region.
BOYS SOCCER
Brookwood 7, Newton 0
COVINGTON — Leo Castillo and Gabe Morales had two goals each Friday in Brookwood’s 7-0 win over Newton in 4-AAAAAAA.
Jojo Endoras, Bart Kulah and Nathan Walker had a goal each in the win.
Peachtree Ridge 6, Jefferson 0
SUWANEE — Third-ranked Peachtree Ridge blanked Jefferson 6-0 Friday behind three goals and an assist from Stephane Shongo.
Daniel Romero, Ousman Jasseh and Jared Vazquez had a goal each, and Dominik Kosut added an assist in the win.
Mill Creek 7, Decatur 0
HOSCHTON — Philip Nowak scored three goals, one on a bicycle kick, on Friday in Mill Creek’s 7-0 win over Decatur.
Connor Blake, Oliver Gomes, Mo Alsuweydi and Max Mitchell had a goal each for the Hawks.
Buford 6, Shiloh 1
SNELLVILLE — Buford rolled to a 6-1 win over Shiloh in 8-AAAAAA play on Friday.
Jony Vazquez scored off an assist from Lucas Stevenson, followed by unassisted goals from Jefry Lopez, Sergio Garcia and Josh Mott. Caleb Ferwerda had a goal off an assist from Garcia as the Wolves improved to 7-3-1 overall and 4-3 in the region.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mill Creek 5, Decatur 0
HOSCHTON — Sloan Spees and two goals and an assist, and Katie Tucker scored twice Friday in Mill Creek’s 5-0 win over Decatur.
Maya Zmistowski also had a goal, while Emma Kate Schroll, Mia Jackson and Ashley Sumrell had assists.
Peachtree Ridge 2, Jefferson 0
SUWANEE — No. 5-ranked Peachtree Ridge shut down Jefferson in a 2-0 victory on Friday.
Bella Rich and Betsy Bu had the Lions’ goals.
Archer 5, Berkmar 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Jayna Gonzalez had a goal and three assists Friday as Archer defeated Berkmar 5-0 in 7-AAAAAAA.
Gracie Tyrrell, Kerrigan Melville, Kennedy Wofford and Ansley Ramon also had goals for the Tigers (8-3, 5-2).
Grayson 2, South Gwinnett 1
LOGANVILLE — Grayson edged South Gwinnett 2-1 on Friday, improving to 1-1 in 4-AAAAAAA play.
Hannah Ruiz and Jocelyn Hill had goals for the Rams, and Tori Simmerman and Betzabe Tejada had assists.
Grayson goalkeeper Kylie Warren Young also played well in the win.
Brookwood 10, Newton 0
COVINGTON — Sydney Farr had three goals Friday as No. 3-ranked Brookwood coasted to a 10-0 win over Newton in 4-AAAAAAA.
Peyton Rhodes, Tamia Smokes, Hayden Barnett, Theresa Cummings, Sophie Valeruz, Elena Mosley and Jada Thomas added one goal each.
Meadowcreek 2, Discovery 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Meadowcreek edged Discovery 2-1 in 7-AAAAAAA play on Friday.
Lanier 3, Winder-Barrow 1
SNELLVILLE — Naomi Moleka scored twice Friday in Lanier’s 3-1 win over Winder-Barrow in 8-AAAAAA.
Emily Andrews also had a goal off an assist from Alyssa Willis as the Longhorns improved to 4-2 in the region.
